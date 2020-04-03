SRAM unveils new MultiClics shifter buttons for eTap set ups

SRAM has given its wireless shift buttons a refresh, with a new ‘MultiClics’ system which upgrades the existing sprint and climbing ‘Blips’ and bar end ‘Clics’ for aero bars.

The new MultiClics shift buttons will control SRAM eTap AXS, Eagle AXS, RED eTap detailers as well as the RockShox Reverb AXS seatpost.

The buttons can be placed on road drop bars for sprinting or on the tops for climbing – removing the need for a rider to move out of their favoured position during an effort.

The MultiClics buttons can also be integrated into a time trial bike’s aero cockpit set up for shifting on the base bar, which can come in handy on sporting courses when time off the extensions is far from a rarity.

SRAM says the MultiClics, when compared the the previous ‘Blips’ system, are easier to use, even when wearing thick gloves because they’re much more pronounced and thus easier to find.

They also reportedly offer better feedback, so it’s more obvious when a shift has definitely been applied.

SRAM says it has added flexible wings to ensure that handlebar wrapping isn’t affected and this system removes any need to cut small holes in the bar tape.

The new system connects to SRAM eTap and eTap AXS shift-brake levers, SRAM eTap and eTap AXS BlipBoxes or the new Zipp VukaShift AXS 90 shift extensions.

The system will cost £115, with 150mm, 450mm and 800mm cable options and availability expected in May.