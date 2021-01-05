Tech of the Month January: Adidas new Road Cycling Shoes and the Wilier Filante SLR

It’s January, which means a new year of bikes, shoes and cycling tech and we’ll be here each month with the latest and greatest from the cycling tech world.

Adidas Road Cycling Shoes £130

Read the story: Adidas back in cycling with road shoe

Adidas’ first cycling shoes in 15 years caused a storm when they were released before the new year and Tech Editor Michelle has got her hands on a pair to test.

The £130 shoes sit in the ground between entry level and upgrade, and are compatible with three bolt cleats only and feature laces for a uniform tension and great looks. A classic design in a modern shoe, we love these.

Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo and Bib tights £290/240

Read the reviews:

From one end of the pricing spectrum to the other, these two pieces of kit from Assos are the definition of premium.

However, they back up the price tag with performance, and CW’s newest team member Stefan rated them very highly, particularly the jacket’s thermal properties and the fit of the tights if you’re riding on the rivet.

Wilier Filante SLR

Read the story: New Wilier Filante SLR

This month, Rupert takes a closer look at the Wilier Filante SLR which launched before the new year.

The new bike from the Italian brand blurs the line between aerodynamics and lightweight, similar to what we’ve seen from the latest Trek Emonda and Specialized Tarmac SL7.

The frame features airfoils and has Kammtail tubing – well known to keep the aero benefits of a tear drop shape whilst cutting weight – but is more rounded at the edges than Wilier’s previous bonafide aerobike, the Cento10 Pro, which the Filante replaces.

The bike also bears more than a passing resemblance to the Zero, Wilier’s lightweight bike. This resemblance is structural as well as aesthetic, with the two bikes sharing a carbon layup and the same offset fork design, although the Filante’s are wider to reduce turbulence.

Keep your eyes peeled for Rupert’s review coming soon.