The new Lapierre Aircode DRS: third time is the charm

The all-new Lapierre Aircode DRS features a radically redesigned frame built around disc brakes, integration and all-round aerodynamic principles. It’s already been successfully piloted to several victories under Arnauld Démare and the rest of the Groupama FDJ World Tour squad.

Lapierre has had, by its own admission, a quiet year on the road bike design front. After focussing on its off-road lineup it has now turned its attentions back to the road and the new Aircode DRS is the first of its new designs to come flying out of the gate.

The Aircode has been Lapierre’s aero influenced race bike since 2014 and whilst it featured an update a few seasons ago that saw some tweaking of the original, it’s only now that Lapierre has gone back to the drawing board to provide the Aircode with a ground up redesign.

This time Lapierre has incorporated design influences that mirror all of the current thinking around how a modern aero race bike should perform. If we were to play aero bike bingo, the Aircode would be screaming full house almost before you finished calling the numbers – it incorporates NACA airfoil tube shaping, a dedicated disc bake design, integrated cabling, increased tyre clearance and a more compliant ride quality.

However the Aircode DRS is still a little different from the norm. Whilst many brands are softening the geometry of any new race bike, through increasing the stack height, shortening reach or playing with the angles – essentially making the bikes suitable for us mere mortals to ride – Lapierre is unapologetic in making the Aircode DRS even more aggressive than before.

The new frame has a longer reach than the previous edition and a relatively steep seat angle, pushing your body into a more forward leaning position. Lapierre has also specced each frame size with narrower handlebars than the norm in order to optimise the rider’s own front end.

The Aircode DRS also has some of the shortest chainstays found on a race frame currently. At 405mm the intention is to keep handling as razor sharp as possible despite having a long, stability inducing front centre measurement.

Lapierre has followed its tradition of bypassing the seat tube when it comes to joining the seat stays to the front triangle. The Aircode DRS has a unique looking junction that effectively isolates the seat tube, enabling it to flex more as it is no longer required in creating the typical seat stay/seat tube/ top tube junction. This apparently endows the Aircode DRS with 12 per cent more compliance than the existing Aircode SL.

The final talking point is that Lapierre is intending the Aircode DRS to also work as a road TT or triathlon race machine. So much so that the two top models, the 7.0 and 8.0 not only come with Lapierre’s carbon aero handlebar but are also supplied with proprietary aero extensions that neatly bolt onto the handlebar transforming an already fast bike into an even faster setup for racing.

The Lapierre Aircode DRS 2021 range

Aircode DRS 5.0, £2,699

Lapierre UD SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano 105 11 speed groupset, 50/34 chainset, 11-30 cassette

DT Swiss P1850 tubeless wheelset

Schwalbe One Raceguard tubeless tyres, 700x25c

Weight: 8.68kg (Large, tubeless)

Aircode DRS 6.0, £3,599

Lapierre UD SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra mechanical 11 speed groupset, 52/36 chainset, 11-28 cassette

Lapierre LP Road Disc carbon wheels (38mm depth)

Schwalbe One Raceguard tubeless tyres, 700x25c

Prologo Dimension saddle, Lapierre carbon handlebar

Weight: 8.1kg (Large, tubeless)

Aircode DRS 7.0, £4,499

Lapierre UD SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra Di2 11 speed groupset, 52/36 chainset, 11-28 cassette

Lapierre LP Road Disc carbon wheels (50mm depth)

Schwalbe One Raceguard tubeless tyres, 700x25c

Prologo Dimension saddle

Lapierre Aero carbon handlebar and aero extensions

Weight: 8.00kg (Large, tubeless)

Aircode DRS 8.0, £6,299

Lapierre UD SL carbon fibre frame and fork

Shimano Ultegra Di2 11 speed groupset, 52/36 chainset, 11-28 cassette

DT Swiss ARC1100 DB carbon wheels (50mm depth)

Schwalbe One Raceguard tubeless tyres, 700x25c

Prologo Dimension Nack carbon saddle

Lapierre Aero carbon handlebar and aero extensions

Weight: 8.00kg (Large, tubeless)

Aircode DRS Frameset, £3,150

The Aircode DRS frameset features a higher spec carbon frame than that found on the complete bikes. The frameset package includes frame, fork, handlebar, stem and two seatposts.

The new Lapierre Aircode DRS range will be available to purchase during October from all Lapierre dealers and online.