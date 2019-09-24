Wahoo bolsters its resources with Speedplay acquisition

Fitness tech company Wahoo has announced its acquisition of California based pedal brand, Speedplay.

It’s Wahoo’s second takeover this summer, having ushered indoor training brand The Sufferfest under its wing in July this year.

Earlier this month, Wahoo – the brand responsible for best selling computers like the Elemnt Bolt and the Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer – also released its first exercise bike.

Whilst unconfirmed, the pair up certainly looks like a step in the direction of a new power meter pedal on the market.

In April this year, SRAM made the move to purchase PowerTap and the Quarq power meter family, in the same year that Look and SRM paired up to attempt a power meter pedal.

Wahoo says that the Speedplay portfolio will be a “perfect compliment” for Wahoo’s outdoor cycling products, with the duo aiming to deliver “unmatched excellence in the pedal category.”

Speedplay pedals are known for their adjustability, allowing riders struggling with knee pain to better perfect their position.

The lollipop shaped pedals have been used by riders such as Sir Bradley Wiggins on his way to Tour de France victory as well as two-time time trial world champion Kristin Armstrong.

Wahoo says it intends to put as many Speedplay pedals on as many bicycles as possible, starting by sharing images of the set up fitted to its own exercise bike.

Announcing the partnership, Wahoo Fitness founder Chip Hawkins said: “Wahoo and Speedplay share a common approach of leveraging technology to develop products that enhance the performance of cyclists.

“Speedplay pedals are the most innovative, high performance pedals available so it’s a perfect fit with Wahoo.”

Commenting for Speedplay, CEO Richard Bryne said: “When Sharon Worman and I founded Speedplay, it was because I wanted to solve problems performance athletes were having in reaching their full potential.

“By becoming part of the Wahoo family, we can carry that mission to more athletes with more compelling products than ever before.”