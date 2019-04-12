SRAM purchases Powertap to exist alongside Quarq power meter product family

American groupset juggernaut SRAM has acquired PowerTap, the power meter brand behind the P2 pedal and G3 hub, from Saris.

SRAM says it will incorporate the PowerTap products into its Quarq product portfolio, which includes DZero power meters.

Meanwhile, Saris holds on to the turbo trainer brand CycleOps, responsible for the likes of the Hammer smart turbo.

Quarq founder Jim Meyer commented on the new asset: “Way back in 2006 when I started Quarq, PowerTap was the dominant power meter solution. The accuracy and durability of PowerTap hubs were the standard of power meter performance and set a high bar for us to meet.”

“It’s very exciting to now bring PowerTap products into the SRAM/Quarq product family. The future product opportunities are enormous.”

PowerTap’s hubs have long been considered one of the most resilient and accurate power meter options, but the commitment to one wheel often puts customers off. Similarly, Quarq has a proven track record with with crank based systems.

Pedal based systems have increased in popularity due to the ease with which they can be swapped between bikes, but no one brand seems to have hit the nail on the head when it comes to reliability, weather proofing and ground clearance across the board.

During the transition period, Saris will continue to sell and support the PowerTap product line. In a few weeks, SRAM will take on all sales and support relating to PowerTap products.

Saris’ president and COO, Jeff Frehner, said: “We are proud of our accomplishments in the power meter sector. We took a product category exclusively available to pros and made it accessible to all athletes looking to reach their highest potential. Today marks the start of a new generation of Saris. While PowerTap is leaving the Saris portfolio, we are excited to grow our product offerings across current and future categories.”