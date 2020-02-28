Who needs a superbike? Danish pursuit squad smash world record on bike a fraction of the cost

Eyebrows have been raised by the world record breaking performance of the Danish team pursuit squad, with the quartet all aboard Argon 18’s Electron Pro track bikes.

On Thursday, the four riders – Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen – covered four kilometres in 3-44.672 – making them the first ever to dip below 3-45.

They had already broken Australia’s previous world record during qualifying on Wednesday.

UCI documents sent to Cycling Weekly by an insider list the Argon 18 Electron Pro’s frame cost as €2,500 (without VAT), with the fork coming in at €500. In the UK, we found a frameset coming in at £4999.99 at Slane Cycles.

The New Zealand team were second, in 3-49.7. Great Britain posted a time of 3-50.341 – however, they were riding the Cervelo T4 bike of previous competitions and not the new Hope HB.T track bike which is listed on Hope’s website as coming in at £17,100 (excluding VAT). We’ve yet to see how the HB.T will perform in comparison.

The Danish team has had guidance from aerodynamicist Dan Bigham, of WattShop. The World Championships held in Berlin represented his first official outing with the team.

Bigham and his Huub-Wattbike team-mates took Gold at the 2019 HSBC UK British National Track Championships, also claiming World Cup titles in 2017 and 2018, and their bike of choice is the Electron Pro from Argon 18.

The Danish team wore the Tempor helmet favoured by Bigham’s Huub Wattbike riders, also opting for Huub’s heated trousers as they awaited their turn to ride.