Zwift to play host to first virtual cycling world cup competition

Cycligent to run CVR esports World Cup, which is London's first verified virtual bike race streamed live online on the Zwift platform

Esports is a growing virtual world that has yet to be fully embraced by the cycling fraternity.

It is a booming online community where spectators watch virtual sporting events, like gamers playing each other, and is the biggest growing spectator sport currently – the esport market was estimated to have generated over $750 million in 2015.

>>> Get 40% off turbo trainers with these give great deals

Cycligent, the brainchild of cycling and Zwift fanatic Frank Garcia, aims to bring cycling into this online world by using virtual cycling platform Zwift to run live esport races hosted at special events around the world.

Cycligent has launched a World Cup where each round will culminate at the final in Las Vegas scheduled for April 2018.

20 riders across both men and women categories will compete in each round – the London race will include the likes of former Tour de France rider Adrian Timmis, Paralympian Eve McCrystal and two-time Brompton world champion Rachael Elliot.

What differs Cycligent esport races to normal Zwift sessions is that competitors are positioned side-by-side and compete against rivals in the room and online.

This, Cycligent says, is bridging the gap between virtual world and physical effort. It is then streamed live in HD via Twitch and viewable anywhere both on mobile and desktop.

>>> Six best turbo trainers of 2017

Cycligent’s Virtual Rankings (CVR) provides authentication and calibrations of all rider stats. This means that all racers should have verified height and weight measurements, thus ensuring that all riders adhere to the racing regulations and that in-game performances are correct.

Cycling fans and esports enthusiasts are invited to cheer on racers in the first European round of the CVR certified race tomorrow, which will be streamed live via the official event website.

The London round held tomorrow (June 6, 2017) will be at Kachette, 347 Old Street, London EC1V 9LP, with racing kicking off at 18:00.

Entry to the event is free but donations to World Bicycle Relief are welcome.

Visit the Cycligent website for more details.

If you’d like to be considered for future live events, all you’ll need to do is to sign up and race in the ‘Race-in’ on Zwift which take place in the run-up of each live event.