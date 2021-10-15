Qhubeka-NextHash boss provides update on team's uncertain future
The South African squad tells riders to look for new teams for 2022
Qhubeka-NextHash boss, Doug Ryder, has given an update on his team's future going towards the 2022 season.
Ryder has said that the team is unable to submit their initial application for a UCI WorldTour licence as their sponsorship predicament continues.
The South African registered team has told their riders that they should look for new teams for the 2022 season as it is not clear that they will receive the funding to keep the team going, forcing Ryder to publicly ask for sponsorship.
In a team statement, Ryder said: "Today we are not in a position to submit our initial application for our UCI WorldTour licence for next year to the sport’s governing body.
"We are actively engaged with potential partners, and our current partners, as we work to secure our future for 2022.
"Since inception our team has provided hope and opportunity to over 50 riders from Africa who have ridden for us at either Continental, Pro Continental or World Team levels, and as a result have had the opportunity to showcase their talent and realise their dreams."
Ryder spoke of his joy to see that Rwanda had been given the UCI Road World Championships in 2025 as a huge moment for African cycling, as well as seeing up-and-coming star from Eritrea, Biniam Ghirmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) take silver in the U23 Worlds road race. Ghirmay was just 14 years old when Daniel Teklehaimanot wore the mountains jersey at the Tour de France. Earlier this year the team's rider Nic Dlamini became the first black South African rider to take part in the Tour de France.
"Across our Continental and WorldTeam outfits we have staff and riders that champion our message - bicycles change lives - and enable us to be a platform to raise awareness and funds for the Qhubeka Charity," Ryder said.
"We are completely unique across the sporting landscape as a purpose-led organisation that during the course of our decade-long partnership with Qhubeka has seen our team raise over $6 million for the charity, and in the process changed thousands of lives."
Qhubeka-NextHash, then MTN-Qhubeka, made their Grand Tour debut at the Tour de France in 2015 as a wildcard team, but had already made an impact on the world stage by winning the Monument Milan-San Remo with German Gerald Ciolek in 2013.
Since then, the team has won some top level races with great riders, such as Mark Cavendish's four stage wins at the 2016 Tour de France as well as at the Giro d'Italia with Mauro Schmid, Giacomo Nizzolo and Victor Campenaerts in 2021.
"We remain confident that our story is not complete, our journey will carry on, to continue to change lives through bicycles," added Ryder.
"I have always said that our dream for this team would be to see a young person from Africa, who starts their journey on a Qhubeka bike, one day race on cycling’s most famous road – the Champs-Élysées. That will see the dream fully realised."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
