'It's a key indicator the sport is still progressing': Deignan happy with 'dynamic' Tour de France Femmes route

Lizzie Deignan says the 2022 Tour de France Femmes route is a "key indicator that the sport is still progressing".

Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), who finished her season at the Women's Tour at the start of October, was full of praise for the first women's Tour de France since 1989.

The route includes a lot of mixed terrain, including a start in Paris on the same day as the final stage of the men's race, along with a day on gravel roads and two mountain stages in the Vosges mountain region during the final two days. The last stage finishing atop the Super Planche des Belles Filles.

In a report by The Telegraph, Deignan said: "It is a key indicator that the sport is still progressing as we are now able to compete in the most well-known bike race in the world.

"Each stage is dynamic, different and interesting. There are so many challenges thrown into just eight days of racing!"

No time trial means that the race ought to be tight, with the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix winner expecting the race lead to change multiple times over the eight days of racing.

"The inclusion of a stage with gravel sectors will mean it’s likely to be a complete rider who wins the Tour de France Femmes – but I expect the first yellow jersey to go to a sprinter, but then also to change hands many times along the way which will be exciting for the fans."

The race, unlike the men's edition, has a title sponsor in the form of indoor fitness platform Zwift, adding funds to a race that will be shown in 170 countries, 20 fewer than the men's race.

"The goal is to organise a race that will stay, that will still exist in 100 years, that I can watch when I'm old and using a walker," added Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.

The race begins on July 24 and finishes eight days later on July 31 in 2022.