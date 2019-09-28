Annemiek van Vleuten solos 100km to claim women’s road race at Yorkshire World Championships

Annemiek van Vleuten is the new women’s road race champion after an outstanding 100km solo ride to claim a magnificent victory at the Yorkshire World Championships.

It was a Dutch top two as Anna van der Breggen outlasted the rest of the riders in the chase group, finishing two minutes down to take silver. She dropped Australia’s Amanda Spratt in the closing kilometres, who then took bronze, chasing Van der Breggen right up to the line.

American Chloe Dygert hung on for fourth after a spirited ride while Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini finished fifth.

Lizzie Deignan had been instrumental in setting up the chase group, and worked hard to limit Van Vleuten’s advantage, but was dropped with less than 50km to go, being swept up by the peloton before the last lap of Harrogate.

Van Vleuten had attacked up the Lofthouse climb after the Dutch set an infernal pace to whittle the field down quickly. Deignan had initially taking Van Vleuten’s wheel before allowing her to ride away, assuming she wouldn’t be able to make the stick move for over 100km.

The Dutchwoman wins her first road race world title, having taken the rainbow bands of the time trial event in 2017 and 2018.

Full race report to follow…

Result

Yorkshire World Championships, women’s elite road race: Bradford to Harrogate (149.4km)

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), in 4-06-05

2. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), at 2-15

3. Amanda Spratt (Australia), at 2-28

4. Chloe Dygert (United States), at 3-24

5. Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), at 4-45

6. Marianne Vos (Netherlands), at 5-20

7. Marta Bastianelli (Italy)

8. Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)

9. Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

10. Coryn Rivera (United States), all at same time