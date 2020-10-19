Anti-doping agency closes investigation into object removed from Remco Evenepoel’s pocket at Il Lombardia  

The cycling anti-doping agency has closed its investigation into the object removed from Remco Evenepoel’s pocket after his Il Lombardia crash.

Earlier this year the UCI ordered the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) to probe the incident, after video emerged showing a Deceuninck – Quick-Step sports director removing an item from Evenepoel’s pocket after a fall.

After the incident, the sports director Davide Bramati and the team said the object was a small bottle of nutritional products.

On Monday (October 19), the CADF announced it had concluded its investigation and had found no anti-doping violation had been committed.

A statement from the organisation, which independently implements the UCI’s anti-doping policies, said: “The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) has completed the investigation it initiated in the aftermath of Remco Evenepoel’s crash at Il Lombardia on August 15, 2020 and the viewing of a video that showed a Deceuninck – Quick-Step sports director removing an item from the rider’s pocket before placing it in his own pocket.

“After having heard from all concerned persons, including the rider and the team representatives, the CADF concluded that no anti-doping violation was committed and considers the matter closed, unless new elements are subsequently brought to its attention.

“The CADF would like to thank Mr Evenepoel, Mr Bramati and the Deceuninck – Quick-Step for their collaboration throughout the investigation.”

Evenepoel suffered an awful crash in his Monument debut at Il Lombardia, hitting a low wall on a bridge and tumbling into the ravine below, suffering a broken pelvis that took him out of racing for the rest of the season.

Video later emerged showing Bramati removing an object from Evenepoel’s jersey pocket, which prompted the CADF investigation.

Bramati said he removed all of the items in the rider’s pockets as Evenepoel would need to be put on a stretcher shortly after.

The CADF did not specify exactly what was removed from Evenepoel’s pocket, but the investigators are satisfied that no offences were committed.