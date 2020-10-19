WorldTour team bikes update: Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb all swap machines 

There will be plenty of changes to the WorldTour team bikes next year, as Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb will all be exchanging their current sponsors.

All three teams announced on Monday afternoon (October 19) that they would be changing their machines for the 2021 season.

Mitchelton-Scott are currently riding Scott bikes, Sunweb are on Cervélo and Jumbo-Visma race Bianchi machines.

From next season however, Sunweb will switch to Scott bikes and Jumbo-Visma will race on Cervélos.

The teams all have men’s and women’s squads (Jumbo-Visma from 2021), with both squads racing on their new sponsors.

Mitchelton-Scott will be parting ways with headline sponsor Scott to join up with Bianchi, but the team have not yet released their new name for 2020.

Owner of Mitchelton-Scott Gerry Ryan said: “We have witnessed the incredible success of riders using Bianchi equipment and are inspired by their plans for the future. The UCI WorldTour is consistently seeing more technological innovations and we are confident our collaboration with Bianchi will result in our riders racing on the most cutting edge road and time trial bicycles that will deliver many victories in the world’s biggest races.

“It’s been an incredible journey with Scott Sports, who believed in the GreenEdge Cycling project before it was a reality. Our partnership has spanned nine years, a testament to its strength and we have lived all of the highs and lows of our story so far with them. We thank Scott for the support and wish them the very best for the future.”

Scott was a founding sponsor of Mitchelton-Scott back in 2012, but the bike builder will now be joining forces with German-registered WorldTour squad Sunweb.

Sunweb’s head of science Narelle Neumann said: “Scott has an unprecedented track record in designing the fastest race bikes on the grid and to always introduce new revolutionary technology. Despite Scott’s premium reputation today, their engineering team have the dynamic of an energetic challenger, while they live and breathe the absolute will to keep revolutionising the bikes of the future, and keep presenting race bikes which effectively make the difference at races at the highest level in the world.”

Finally, Jumbo-Visma have announced their new partnership with Cervélo bikes, which will be ridden by Primož Roglič, Tom Dumoulin and Wout van Aert next year.

Cervélo’s managing director Nick McAdams says, ‘We are very proud to partner with Team Jumbo-Visma. We’ve been involved in World Tour racing for a long time and with that comes access to the best athletes and testing for our bikes.”