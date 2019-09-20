This is who the bookies are backing to win the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

We are just over a week away from crowning a new world champion in Yorkshire, and the excitement is ramping up.

The men’s elite road race on Sunday, September 29 will feature former world champions looking to reclaim their rainbow bands and the reigning title holder who is riding strong after finishing second in the Vuelta a España.

But with such an open field and a brutal course, who do the bookies think will take victory in the first Worlds on British soil since 1982?

The bookmaker’s number one favourite for the Worlds may be somewhat of a surprise, as they have put Mathieu van der Poel at 28/11.

While Van der Poel has been a superstar on the road this year, he has split his attentions across multiple disciplines this summer and may struggle with the 285km distance of the race.

But the 24-year-old Dutchman has repeatedly surprised in the peloton this year, winning Amstel Gold Race in the most emphatic style and dominating the Tour of Britain, taking three stages and the overall.

Unsurprisingly, Peter Sagan has also been included among the favourites for the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships at 9/2.

The former three-time world champion has had a relatively quiet season in 2019, but was still able to win a stage of the Tour de France and take his seventh green jersey in Paris.

Next up is the star of the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe, who came within days of winning the yellow jersey after a string of memorable stage victories.

The Frenchman sits at 7/1, despite his uncertain form deep into the season.

Alaphilippe did not finish the Clásica San Sebastián and was anonymous in the Deutschland Tour, but put up a top 10 and top 20 in the two Canadian Grand Prix races last weekend.

Philippe Gilbert is also ranked highly at 12/1 after his two stage victories at the Vuelta a España, with Michael Matthews not far behind at 22/1 and Matteo Trentin at 25/1.

Remco Evenepoel, a junior superstar who continues to make his mark on the WorldTour, is at 25/1 in only his first season at senior level.

Reigning world champion Alejandro Valverde currently sits at 40/1, surprising considering his second place finish in the Vuelta.

The bookmakers don’t have much hope in the British squad, with Ben Swift the best ranked rider at 80/1, with Adam Yates the next Brit at 150/1 followed by Geraint Thomas at 200/1.

World Championships 2019 elite men’s road race (Winner – Oddschecker)

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 28/11

Peter Sagan (Svk) 5/1

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 7/1

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) 12/1

Michael Matthews (Aus) 22/1

Matteo Trentin (Ita) 25/1

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) 25/1

Sam Bennett (Irl) 25/1

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) 25/1

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) 40/1

All odds correct at time of publication