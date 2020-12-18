Brit James Shaw signs with Ribble-Weldtite after fearing the end of his career 

James Shaw is able to continue his racing career after signing with Ribble-Weldtite for 2021.

The 24-year-old Brit feared his time in the peloton may be over, after he struggled to find a new team for next season as his current squad will not be continuing.

Earlier this year, Shaw said he is “chasing the dream” in a tough year for riders coming to the end of their contract.

But Shaw, who formerly raced for Lotto-Soudal at WorldTour level, will be able to continue racing with British Continental squad Ribble-Weldtite.

Shaw said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the last minute opportunity from the team. I fully intend on making the most of it in 2020. I know a lot of the team at Ribble-Weldtite and with their support I’m looking forward to getting out there and winning bike races again to help me return to the top of the sport.”

Shaw has been through a turbulent few years in the pro peloton, having signed with Lotto-Soudal in 2017 before being dropped at the end of his contract in 2018.

He then stepped down to race for Continental-level squad SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling in 2019, before joining ProTeam Riwal Securitas the following year.

But as Riwal are closing their doors at the end of the season, Shaw was left without a home for 2021.

Ribble had recently signed Harry Tanfield, another WorldTour Brit left without a contract, but Tanfield then found a last-minute ride at WorldTour level with Assos-Qhubeka, previously NTT Pro Cycling.

General manager of Ribble-Weldtite, Tom Timothy said: “We are really pleased to add James to our line up for 2021 and we feel with James we have a squad that can challenge at any level. James has an aptitude for arduous single day and multi-day events and we will be looking to shape a calendar to enable him to showcase his talents in these events.

“Alongside seeking to balance his racing opportunities throughout the season ensuring he competes at a UCI level and the domestic scene. We want to give all our riders the opportunity to gain the attention of WorldTour and Pro Continental teams and this is a key focus for James as well.”

Shaw already has a string of strong results to his name, including a 10th-place finish in the U23 World Championships in 2018 and fifth overall in the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire.