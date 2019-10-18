Britain strike gold again in women’s team pursuit at UEC European Track Championships 2019

The second day of the UEC European Track Championships 2019 marked more success for the British squad, with the women’s team pursuit outfit taking gold.

Emily Nelson also cemented her golden performance on the opening day in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands by securing silver in the women’s elimination race.

The British quartet of Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson dominated the team pursuit final, putting almost three seconds into their German rivals with a time of 4-13.828.

Nelson, 22, took silver in the elimination race on Thursday (October 17), finishing just behind Dutch rider Kirsten Wild.

Nelson said: “The race was fast right from the gun – everyone was fighting for positions and riding into gaps that weren’t there, making it very technical, so you couldn’t switch off for a second.

“I’m super happy with my second medal of the championships – a bit gutted to have been so close to bringing home two jerseys but to lose to someone as decorated as Kirsten isn’t too bad.”

The men’s team pursuit squad – Ollie Wood, Charlie Tanfield, Ed Clancy and Ethan Hayter – were impressive in their medal ride off, securing a bronze medal by beating the Swiss outfit with a time of 3-51.428 as Denmark took gold in the event.

In the men’s scratch race, Britain’s Matt Walls was a main protagonist for the duration but missed out on the medals finishing fifth, as Spain’s Sebastian Mora Vedri snuck way to take gold.

The Brits have already missed out on the men’s individual sprint competition, with both Joe Truman and Jack Carlin eliminated before the finals on Friday (October 18), while Katy Marchant is also out of the women’s sprint.

Friday will see the sprint competitions continue, then Laura Kenny and Ollie Wood will contest the women’s and men’s omniums, with Archibald representing GB in the individual pursuit.