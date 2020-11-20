Another blow to British racing scene as a Vitus Pro Cycling folds 

The British racing scene has suffered another blow at the end of 2020, as Vitus Pro Cycling has folded.

After three years of racing, the Continental outfit will see out the rest of the season, with some esports events still to come, but will not continue into 2021.

Vitus Pro Cycling powered by Brother UK is owned by Cherie Pridham, who has taken the decision to step back from domestic racing after 11 years running Conti teams.

Pridham said the decision was “one of the most difficult she’s ever made,” but added that the scarcity of sponsors and uncertainty caused by Covid-19 have resulted in the closure.

She said: “I’d like to thank all of our sponsors, particularly Vitus and Brother UK, for their unwavering support and assistance. In addition, all the riders and back office team I’ve worked with who have all contributed to our success over so many years.”

Phil Jones, managing director of team sponsor Brother UK, said: “It’s always a sad time when a team concludes its activities, but as a business leader, I’m keenly aware of the new economic realities created by Covid and understand Cherie’s decision entirely.”

His words were echoed by rider Chris McGlinchey , who said: “Vitus have had a fantastic three years with Cherie and enjoyed being a part of the team’s journey, the staff and riders provided Invaluable feedback on our bike development.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult year for professional sports and the team adapted extremely well turning to creating great content and participating successfully in the fast-growing esports scene, that is a credit to Cherie’s commitment to the team’s sponsors and partners.

“We have no doubt Cherie will be back in the future. From everyone at Vitus thank you for the past three years.”