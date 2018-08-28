Aqua Blue Sport pulls out of Tour of Britain with less than a week before race start

Organisers were informed of the decision on Monday night

Aqua Blue Sport have pulled out of the Tour of Britain, informing the organisers with less than a week to go before the race starts in Pembrey Country Park, Wales on Sunday.

The team announced that it would cease to be in 2019 on Monday, leaving 16 riders and staff searching for work next year.

A spokesperson from the race SweetSpot Group organiser commented on Tuesday morning: “Following the news yesterday that the Aqua Blue Sport will not race in 2019, we were informed last night by team management that they would not be able to fulfil their commitment to the upcoming OVO Energy Tour of Britain.”

“We are naturally disappointed at this late decision by the team, and that British fans won’t have the chance to cheer on the likes of Adam Blythe and Mark Christian next week. However we understand the difficult situation that the team is in and respect their decision.”

The organiser concluded by adding: “We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of the riders and staff of the Aqua Blue Sport team all the best for the future. We will make no further comment at this time.”

The Irish registered pro continental team had been due to enter a squad of six riders, including Christian, Blythe, Eddie Dunbar, Conor Dunne, Larry Warbasse and Casper Pedersen.

Riders on the team – which supported Brits Blythe and Christian, plus Andrew Fenn and Daniel Pearson – only found out that the team would cease to be on the day of the announcement.