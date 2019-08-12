Brutal hill climb in Wales held on newly-crowned steepest street in the world

A short and savage hill climb event was held on the newly-crowned steepest street in the world in North Wales.

Guinness World Records officially confirmed last month that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Gwynedd is the steepest climb in the world, taking the title from Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The Harlech Hell Climb event was held on the excruciating climb on Sunday (August 11), with riders tackling the 330 metre climb, which averages 17 per cent and reaches a maximum gradient of 37.45 per cent.

Riders taking part in the event included double British hill climb champion Dan Evans and five-time Welsh hill climb champion Jessica Evans.

There are ten criteria a street must meet to be in contention with being named the steepest, including having to be a public thoroughfare, being fully surfaced, as well having buildings alongside the road.

The men’s event was won by Calum Brown who smashed his way up the climb to finish in 50 seconds, while the women’s competition went to Rebecca Richardson with a time of 1-18.

Brown said: “It’s nuts. I walked up it when we got here, before we went into HQ, and it was pretty knackering. Once you’re on a bike with a bit of momentum it was okay.

“My legs are fine. It’s only 50 seconds, so it doesn’t take it out of you too much. It was more the technicality of it, it was pretty difficult to get up.”

Rebecca Richardson said: “It’s the first hill of the hill climb season and it was really nerve-wracking to come and test your legs and see what you can do.”

Dan Evans took the Strava KoM on Sunday, with other riders in the event filling out the top 10.

Evans finished third with his time of 1-05, averaging 667 watts for the effort and holding 18.5km/h on the climb to top the leaderboard on the ‘OFFICIAL 100Climbs No92 Ffordd Penllech’ segment on.

The QoM didn’t fall during the event however, with Jessica Evans still fastest on Strava with her time of 1-45 set in February.

Results

Harlech Hell Climb

Men’s

1. Calum Brown, in 50 seconds

2. Andrew Nichols, at 5s

3. Dan Evans, at 8s

Women’s

1. Rebecca Richardson, 1-18

2. Jessica Evans, at 2s

3. Lucy Lee, at 4s