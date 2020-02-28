Tom Pidcock headlines new Trinity Racing road team

Tom Pidcock will be the start rider for a new Trinity Racing road team.

Rising British star Pidcock rode in the Trinity colours for the first time this cyclocross season, as the management company now expands into a road racing team.

The new British club team will be joined by 10 other GB and Irish riders, including former Wiggins-Le Col rider Ben Healy and Trinity CX rider Cameron Mason, with one Australian in Zach Johnson.

Head of cycling at London-based Trinity Sports management, Jamie Barlow, said: “We have built a hugely talented young team which includes some of the best under-23 riders in the world.

“Our race programme will give the lads a solid mixture of some of the top one-day and stages races in Europe, such as the Baby Giro, which is a big target for our debut season.”

Pidcock was forced to find a new home when his Wiggins-Le Col team closed mid-way through the 2019 season.

Trinity stepped in to sponsor the 20-year-old for the CX season, as he targeted the elite circuit for the first time. He was joined on the Trinity Racing cyclocross team by Cameron Mason and Abby-Mae Parkinson.

The season was a huge success for Pidcock and Trinity, as the Yorkshireman became the first Brit to ever win a medal at the cyclocross world championships, when he finished second behind Mathieu van der Poel.

Team manager Kurt Bogaerts said: “We had a very successful cyclocross season with Tom, Cameron and Abby-Mae, so it is great to launch a U23 team on the road for 2020 . We have an ambitious group of talented riders and I am excited to work with them over the coming season.”

Pidcock will race alongside the likes of Tour de l’Avenir stage winner in 2019 Healy and Baby Giro stage winner Matt walls.

Trinity Racing road team for 2020

HEALY Ben (Irl)

MASON Cameron (GBr)

NEWMARK Finley (Irl)

SAUVAGNARGUES Jacques (GBr)

WALLS Matt (GBr)

WALKER Max (GBr)

REES Ollie (GBr)

GLOAG Thomas (GBr)

PIDCOCK Tom (GBr)

CULVERWELL Sam (GBr)

JOHNSON Zach (Aus)