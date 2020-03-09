Chris Froome and Egan Bernal post monster training rides on Strava

Chris Froome has been back to training after his time in quarantine in the UAE, while Egan Bernal has also put in a huge ride on Strava around Monaco.

The Team Ineos leaders have been uploading some serious kilometres to the social media for athletes, as they start to build towards their shared goal for 2020, the Tour de France.

Froome made his racing return from injury at the UAE Tour last month, but suffered a minor set-back when the final two stages of the race were cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team hotel.

The four-time Tour de France winner was kept in quarantine along with the rest of the UAE Tour peloton and tested for the Covid-19 virus, before being released.

Froome was out riding on Sunday (March 8) for a 192km blast in South Africa, racking up seven hours of training and just over 4,000m of altitude gain.

The 34-year-old averaged 27.4km/h and hit a max speed of 85.7km/h hour during his long training ride.

Froome has been on the long road to recovery after suffering serious injuries in a crash during the Critérium du Dauphiné last summer, but looks to be getting his strength back.

Bernal is currently in training for his Tour de France title defence, having opened his season at the Colombian National Championships and then Tour Colombia in February.

His next race will be the Volta a Catalunya later this month, as Team Ineos have withdrawn from all racing until then due to the death of their sports director Nicolas Portal and because of coronavirus.

Bernal’s Monaco training ride on Sunday, saw the 23-year-old ride 171km over six hours, with 3,850m of elevation.

The Colombian averaged 199w for the ride, and hit a maximum of 637w.

Riding with his team-mate Dylan van Baarle, the pair took on the iconic Col de la Madone, a 12km-long mountain pass with an average gradient of seven per cent.

Bernal crested the climb in 39 minutes, which wasn’t fast enough to break the top 10 on Strava, with an average power of 310watts (5.1 watts per kilogram).