Chris Froome heads to Catalunya after intense altitude training camp 

Chris Froome heads to Catalunya for his next race, after completing an intensive altitude training camp on Tenerife.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider will be headlining a strong climbing squad in the Volta a Catalunya 2021, his second stage race of the season.

Froome has just completed a tough training block on the slopes of Teide, a popular riding spot in the Canary Islands and says he’s hoping to find out how he has progressed.

Ahead of stage one of the Volta a Catalunya on Monday (March 22), the four-time Tour de France winner said: “I will be using the race as an opportunity to push the legs further towards race fitness. I love racing on Spanish roads and I am looking forward to testing myself in the mountains to see how I’ve progressed.”

Froome will be joined by a host of strong climbers for the Israeli WorldTour squad, including Dan Martin, Michael Woods, Daryl Impey and Omer Goldstein.

Impey, who also trained on Teide with Froome, said: “This is the first time I have done an altitude block before the race, so I am keen to see the effects from that. Hopefully, we can capitalize on the successful camp on Tenerife.”

Froome spent recent weeks training with three team-mates on Teide, as he prepares for the Tour de France this summer.

The riders underwent a tough regime of strength sessions off the bike combined with long rides up to six hours, at 2,000 metres above sea level, in the hopes of improving on the roads as they return to racing.

After spending the winter in California trying to address the power imbalance between his two legs, caused by his crash in the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, Froome said the altitude camp was part of his increased focus on the bike, as he tries to return to his old form.

The Volta a Catalunya features a time trial on stage two, three stages suited to the all-rounders, three tough climbing stages, and two mountain finishes.

Israel Start-Up Nation squad for the Volta a Catalunya 2021

Chris Froome (GBr)

Dan Martin (Irl)

Daryl Impey (RSA)

Michael Woods (Can)

Alexander Cataford (Can)

Omer Goldstein (Isr)

Reto Hollenstein (Sui)