The start list has been confirmed for the upcoming Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (March 22-28) and by the looks of the line-up the racing should be action packed right from the outset.
The race was one of many to be cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 so the 100th edition was moved to 2021 in its usual spot in the calendar.
With the season well underway, some of the biggest names in climbing are set to race but defending champion from 2019, Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) is not down to return with his team fielding a Spanish trio of leaders in Enric Mas, Marc Soler and Alejandro Valverde.
Other big names that are currently down to race are Chris Froome and Michael Woods (Israel Start0Up Nation), João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).
Another name that we are all waiting to see race for his new team is Swiss star, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who has been featured on multiple start lists before being removed a few days before race day.
Volta a Catalunya 2021 start list
Movistar
VALVERDE Alejandro
MAS Enric
VERONA Carlos
SOLER Marc
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ALMEIDA João
BAGIOLI Andrea
KNOX James
Ineos Grenadiers
CARAPAZ Richard
Bora-Hansgrohe
GROßSCHARTNER Felix
KÄMNA Lennard
MEEUS Jordi
Team BikeExchange
HAMILTON Chris
CHAVES Esteban
Astana-Premier Tech
TEJADA Harold
GREGAARD Jonas
Bahrain Victorious
HAIG Jack
MOHORIC Tadej
Team DSM
HINDLEY Jai
ARENSMAN Thymen
Team Jumbo-Visma
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
TOLHOEK Antwan
KUSS Sepp
HARPER Chris
BENNETT George
BOUWMAN Koen
GESINK Robert
AG2R La Mondiale-Citroën
PETER Nans
GALLOPIN Tony
BIDARD François
JUNGELS Bob
VENTURINI Clément
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
GASTAUER Ben
UAE Team Emirates
HIRSCHI Marc
DE LA CRUZ David
MCNULTY Brandon
Trek-Segafredo
BRAMBILLA Gianluca
CICCONE Giulio
RIES Michel
SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
Groupama-FDJ
BADILATTI Matteo
VALTER Attila
Lotto-Soudal
MONIQUET Sylvain
DE GENDT Thomas
VANHOUCKE Harm
EF Education-Nippo
CAMARGO Diego Andres
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
CARTHY Hugh
CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
Israel Start-Up Nation
FROOME Chris
WOODS Michael
Team Qhubeka-Assos
ARMÉE Sander
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
MEINTJES Louis
HIRT Jan
MINALI Riccardo
Alpecin-Fenix
Gazprom-RusVelo
ZAKARIN Ilnur
STRAKHOV Dmitriy
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
EDET Nicolas
ROCHAS Rémy
BARCELÓ Fernando
Euskaltel-Euskadi
BIZKARRA Mikel
Rally Cycling
Team Arkéa Samsic
QUINTANA Nairo
Equipo Kern Pharma