The start list has been confirmed for the upcoming Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (March 22-28) and by the looks of the line-up the racing should be action packed right from the outset.

The race was one of many to be cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 so the 100th edition was moved to 2021 in its usual spot in the calendar.

With the season well underway, some of the biggest names in climbing are set to race but defending champion from 2019, Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) is not down to return with his team fielding a Spanish trio of leaders in Enric Mas, Marc Soler and Alejandro Valverde.

Other big names that are currently down to race are Chris Froome and Michael Woods (Israel Start0Up Nation), João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

Another name that we are all waiting to see race for his new team is Swiss star, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who has been featured on multiple start lists before being removed a few days before race day.

Volta a Catalunya 2021 start list

Movistar

VALVERDE Alejandro

MAS Enric

VERONA Carlos

SOLER Marc

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALMEIDA João

BAGIOLI Andrea

KNOX James

Ineos Grenadiers

CARAPAZ Richard

Bora-Hansgrohe

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

KÄMNA Lennard

MEEUS Jordi

Team BikeExchange

HAMILTON Chris

CHAVES Esteban

Astana-Premier Tech

TEJADA Harold

GREGAARD Jonas

Bahrain Victorious

HAIG Jack

MOHORIC Tadej

Team DSM

HINDLEY Jai

ARENSMAN Thymen

Team Jumbo-Visma

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

TOLHOEK Antwan

KUSS Sepp

HARPER Chris

BENNETT George

BOUWMAN Koen

GESINK Robert

AG2R La Mondiale-Citroën

PETER Nans

GALLOPIN Tony

BIDARD François

JUNGELS Bob

VENTURINI Clément

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

GASTAUER Ben

UAE Team Emirates

HIRSCHI Marc

DE LA CRUZ David

MCNULTY Brandon

Trek-Segafredo

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

CICCONE Giulio

RIES Michel

SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias

Groupama-FDJ

BADILATTI Matteo

VALTER Attila

Lotto-Soudal

MONIQUET Sylvain

DE GENDT Thomas

VANHOUCKE Harm

EF Education-Nippo

CAMARGO Diego Andres

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

CARTHY Hugh

CAICEDO Jonathan Klever

Israel Start-Up Nation

FROOME Chris

WOODS Michael

Team Qhubeka-Assos

ARMÉE Sander

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

MEINTJES Louis

HIRT Jan

MINALI Riccardo

Alpecin-Fenix

Gazprom-RusVelo

ZAKARIN Ilnur

STRAKHOV Dmitriy

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

EDET Nicolas

ROCHAS Rémy

BARCELÓ Fernando

Euskaltel-Euskadi

BIZKARRA Mikel

Rally Cycling

Team Arkéa Samsic

QUINTANA Nairo

Equipo Kern Pharma