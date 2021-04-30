Chris Froome: It’s taking longer than expected, but I don’t want to miss the chance 

Chris Froome says his recovery is taking longer than expected but added he is still determined to get back to his best.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider, winner of seven Grand Tours, is still struggling with the after effects of a career threatening crash he suffered in the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, as he tries to return to race-winning form.

Froome, 35, says he wants to look back in a few years and know that he tried everything he could to make a full recovery from the horrific crash.

In an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the four-time Tour de France winner said: “I still feel the hunger to race and do everything I can to get back to my best,

“It’s taking longer than I expected, but I don’t want to miss the chance. In a few years I want to look back and tell myself that I’ve tried everything.”

Froome crashed during a recon of the time trial stage of the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, when he lost control of his TT bike while wiping his nose and hit a low wall at more than 50km/h.

The Brit suffered multiple serious injuries, including a broken femur and broken elbow, and needed immediate maw surgery.

Froome returned to the peloton in early 2020 with Ineos Grenadiers and was able to finish the Vuelta a España that year.

He has since changed teams, joining Israel Start-Up Nation with the intention of competing for the overall at the 2021 Tour de France.

Froome spent the winner in California working with experts from the Red Bull High Performance Centre, trying to correct the power discrepancy between his legs with off-the-bike strength work.

But Froome, currently racing the Tour de Romandie, has yet to show signs of race-winning form, currently sitting 63rd overall, five minutes down on the leaders.

He started the race with a 130th-place finish in the opening prologue, losing 52 seconds in just 4km.

Froome added: “I know about my injuries and do not expect miracles. I won’t wake up one day and suddenly win again, because I’m starting at the bottom and working my way up again.”