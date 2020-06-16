Damiano Cunego hospitalised after contracting serious brain infection

Damiano Cunego has been hospitalised with a serious brain infection.

The retired Italian star has spent the week in hospital after contracting an infection in the cerebral ventricle, one of the communicating cavities in the brain.

Cunego, winner of the 2004 Giro d’Italia, says he will need a long period of treatment to recover from the infection, but says he hopes to be back on the bike soon.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (June 15), the 38-year-old said: “After a long week in hospital i decided to post my first smiling photo.

I had an infection in the cerebral ventricle that at the moment stopped me from my activities.

“Fortunately everything will be fine but I need a long period of therapy in hospital and return to the best Damiano ever.

“I will be back soon…on the bike obviously.”

Cunego thanked hospital staff in Verona for his treatment and said he will have to take antibiotics for the next month before he can return to full health.

A star of Italian cycling in the early 2000s, Cunego boast three victories in Il Lombardia, an Amstel Gold Race title and top-10s in the Tour de France overall.

After riding for Saeco and Lampre-Merida, Cunego stepped down to Pro Continental level with Nippo-Vini Fantini in 2015, where he saw out the rest of his career before retiring in 2018.

When he retired aged 36, Cunego was bitter after being denied one final Giro d’Italia ride as Nippo were not selected for a wildcard spot.

Instead he closed out his career with Tirreno-Adriatico, Amstel Gold, the Tour of the Alps and his final race day, the Italian National Championships.