Danish pro breaks leg during freak accident at team party

Danish pro Niklas Larsen has broken his leg during a night out with his team.

The 22-year-old was at a party in the Danish town of Skive with his ColoQuick team, who race on the Continental circuit, when he injured himself dancing.

>>> Merida Bikes confirms it is stepping down from headline sponsorship of Bahrain-Merida

“I was dancing when I twisted my foot. I knew right away something was wrong,” Larsen told Danish newspaper Skive Folkeblad.

Larsen was then taken to hospital where doctors confirmed he had broken his leg in the freak accident and he would have to wear a boot for six weeks, therefore facing a prolonged period off the bike.

This injury is a further setback for Larsen, who has been dealing with a persistent buttock muscle injury over the past few months, forcing him to miss out on the European Track Cycling Championship in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

The young rider had enjoyed a fruitful 2019 campaign before this disappointing end to the year, finishing runner-up in the men’s U23 road race at the European Road Championships, while also taking the overall victory at the Tour of Denmark.

His performances have earned him a move to the Uno-X Norwegian Development Team for the 2020 season, who race on the Pro-Continental circuit.

“The fact that I sustain an injury while dancing is very unfortunate,” Larsen added. “I have learned one thing: next time I will remain at the bar.”

>>> Eight most bizarre non-cycling injuries sustained by professional cyclists

In other bizarre accidents to befall pro cyclists, Ineos rider Luke Rowe shattered his right leg in an incident during his brother’s white-water rafting stag do in August 2017, while Mark Cavendish injured himself playing a virtual snowboarding game on his Nintendo Wii back in 2008.