Geraint Thomas set for Deutschland Tour 2019

The Deutschland Tour 2019 takes place from August 29 to September 1

One of the final stage races of the season, the Deutschland Tour is a four-day race with the 2019 edition boasting a number of high-profile riders.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) are the two biggest names set to race in Germany.

This will be the Brit’s first race back after the 2019 Tour de France, with Alaphilippe lining up for the Clásica San Sebastián but abandoning soon into the race.

Representing the home nation, will be Bora-Hansgrohe’s Emanuel Buchmann and Pascal Ackermann, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic) also expected to contest the sprints.

A lot of names are still yet to be announced but here are the riders who have so far been confirmed for the Deutschland Tour 2019.

Ag2r La Mondiale

DENZ Nico
FRANK Matthias
VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Astana

CORT Magnus

Bahrain-Merida

CARUSO Damiano
NIBALI Vincenzo

Bora-Hansgrohe

ACKERMANN Pascal
BUCHMANN Emanuel

CCC

GESCHKE Simon
PAUWELS Serge

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian
ASGREEN Kasper
EVENEPOEL Remco
LAMPAERT Yves
MAS Enric

EF Education First

BETTIOL Alberto
MODOLO Sacha

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb
KLUGE Roger
VANENDERT Jelle

Dimension Data

SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

Ineos

THOMAS Geraint
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
POELS Wout
SIVAKOV Pavel

Jumbo-Visma

MARTENS Paul

Katusha-Alpecin

POLITT Nils
ZABEL Rick

Sunweb

KÄMNA Lennard
KANTER Max

Trek-Segafredo

PEDERSEN Mads
PORTE Richie
STUYVEN Jasper

UAE Team Emirates

KRISTOFF Alexander
MARTIN Dan
ULISSI Diego

Gazprom-RusVelo

SHALUNOV Evgeny

Arkéa-Samsic

GREIPEL André

Wanty-Gobert

VLIEGEN Loïc

Bike Aid

HOLLER Nikodemus

P&S Metalltechnik

MANDRYSCH John

Dauner-Akkon

BAUER Dominik

Lotto-Kern Haus

RUTSCH Jonas

 

Upcoming events

More events