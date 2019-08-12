Geraint Thomas set for Deutschland Tour 2019

One of the final stage races of the season, the Deutschland Tour is a four-day race with the 2019 edition boasting a number of high-profile riders.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) are the two biggest names set to race in Germany.
This will be the Brit’s first race back after the 2019 Tour de France, with Alaphilippe lining up for the Clásica San Sebastián but abandoning soon into the race.
Representing the home nation, will be Bora-Hansgrohe’s Emanuel Buchmann and Pascal Ackermann, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic) also expected to contest the sprints.
A lot of names are still yet to be announced but here are the riders who have so far been confirmed for the Deutschland Tour 2019.
Ag2r La Mondiale
DENZ Nico
FRANK Matthias
VUILLERMOZ Alexis
Astana
CORT Magnus
Bahrain-Merida
CARUSO Damiano
NIBALI Vincenzo
Bora-Hansgrohe
ACKERMANN Pascal
BUCHMANN Emanuel
CCC
GESCHKE Simon
PAUWELS Serge
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
ASGREEN Kasper
EVENEPOEL Remco
LAMPAERT Yves
MAS Enric
EF Education First
BETTIOL Alberto
MODOLO Sacha
Lotto-Soudal
EWAN Caleb
KLUGE Roger
VANENDERT Jelle
Dimension Data
SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
Ineos
THOMAS Geraint
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
POELS Wout
SIVAKOV Pavel
Jumbo-Visma
MARTENS Paul
Katusha-Alpecin
POLITT Nils
ZABEL Rick
Sunweb
KÄMNA Lennard
KANTER Max
Trek-Segafredo
PEDERSEN Mads
PORTE Richie
STUYVEN Jasper
UAE Team Emirates
KRISTOFF Alexander
MARTIN Dan
ULISSI Diego
Gazprom-RusVelo
SHALUNOV Evgeny
Arkéa-Samsic
GREIPEL André
Wanty-Gobert
VLIEGEN Loïc
Bike Aid
HOLLER Nikodemus
P&S Metalltechnik
MANDRYSCH John
Dauner-Akkon
BAUER Dominik
Lotto-Kern Haus
RUTSCH Jonas