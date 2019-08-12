Geraint Thomas set for Deutschland Tour 2019

One of the final stage races of the season, the Deutschland Tour is a four-day race with the 2019 edition boasting a number of high-profile riders.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) are the two biggest names set to race in Germany.

This will be the Brit’s first race back after the 2019 Tour de France, with Alaphilippe lining up for the Clásica San Sebastián but abandoning soon into the race.

Representing the home nation, will be Bora-Hansgrohe’s Emanuel Buchmann and Pascal Ackermann, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and André Greipel (Arkéa-Samsic) also expected to contest the sprints.

A lot of names are still yet to be announced but here are the riders who have so far been confirmed for the Deutschland Tour 2019.

Ag2r La Mondiale

DENZ Nico

FRANK Matthias

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Astana

CORT Magnus

Bahrain-Merida

CARUSO Damiano

NIBALI Vincenzo

Bora-Hansgrohe

ACKERMANN Pascal

BUCHMANN Emanuel

CCC

GESCHKE Simon

PAUWELS Serge

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

EVENEPOEL Remco

LAMPAERT Yves

MAS Enric

EF Education First

BETTIOL Alberto

MODOLO Sacha

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb

KLUGE Roger

VANENDERT Jelle

Dimension Data

SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

Ineos

THOMAS Geraint

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

POELS Wout

SIVAKOV Pavel

Jumbo-Visma

MARTENS Paul

Katusha-Alpecin

POLITT Nils

ZABEL Rick

Sunweb

KÄMNA Lennard

KANTER Max

Trek-Segafredo

PEDERSEN Mads

PORTE Richie

STUYVEN Jasper

UAE Team Emirates

KRISTOFF Alexander

MARTIN Dan

ULISSI Diego

Gazprom-RusVelo

SHALUNOV Evgeny

Arkéa-Samsic

GREIPEL André

Wanty-Gobert

VLIEGEN Loïc

Bike Aid

HOLLER Nikodemus

P&S Metalltechnik

MANDRYSCH John

Dauner-Akkon

BAUER Dominik

Lotto-Kern Haus

RUTSCH Jonas