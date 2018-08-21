Vuelta a España 2018 live TV guide

Where and when to watch all the live TV and highlights from the 2018 Vuelta a España

The 2018 Vuelta a España starts on Saturday August 25 with an 8 kilometre time trial in Málaga.

The race promises exciting viewing, with a total of nine summit finishes plus a 32km time trial come stage 16 which could prove pivotal in the the later stages of the grand tour.

>>> Vuelta a España 2018 route

As is becoming a trend, the Vuelta looks set to boast a stellar line-up of WorldTour stars.

Feelings of unfinished business, disappointing rides at the Tour de France or just a great pair of racing legs this late in the season – whatever the reason, there should be an entertaining battle for the overall win.

Richie Porte (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) are both set to start the race in Spain, having crashed out of the Tour de France, as well as Fabio Aru (UAE Emirates) who passed on the second tour of the year following disaster at the Giro d’Italia.

Below is the list of where and when you can catch the action, with live coverage and highlights on Eurosport and stage highlights on ITV4. The schedule will be updated throughout the race.

Broadcast times, durations and channels are open to change by the broadcaster(s)

Eurosport schedule for the 2018 Vuelta a España

We’ll update this TV guide as broadcasters provide their timings

Saturday 25 August

1715-1945 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 1

2100-2230 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 26 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage two on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage two highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 27 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage three on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 1

Tuesday 28 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage four on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 29 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage five on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 30 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage six on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 31 August

1345-1700 LIVE stage seven on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 1 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage eight on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage eight highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 2 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage nine on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1

Tuesday 4 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 10 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 10 highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 5 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 11 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 11 highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 6 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 12 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 12 highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 7 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 13 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 13 highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 8 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 14 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 14 highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 10 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 15 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 15 highlights on Eurosport 1

Tuesday 11 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 16 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 16 highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 12 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 17 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 17 highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 13 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 18 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 19 highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 14 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 19 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 19 highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 15 September

1345-1700 LIVE stage 20 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 20 highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 16 September

1545-1900 LIVE stage 21 on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 21 highlights on Eurosport 1

Broadcast times, durations and channels are open to change by the broadcaster(s)