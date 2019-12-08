EF Education First reveal kit for 2020 season

EF Education First have revealed their new kit ahead of the 2020 season.

Partnering once again with Rapha for the second year running, the American team have slightly updated the pink tie-dye outfit that made its debut at the start of 2019.

The tie-dye remains, with added blue stripes fading upwards on the pink strip.

The kit was revealed at EF’s winter training camp, which, much like the alternative racing calendar the American squad created in 2019, encompassed road, mountain and gravel riding.

Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, where 1,000 miles of trails make up the Oz Trails network, the team have also met up with 100 local cycling fans at community rides.

As well as riding a full WorldTour season, the highlights including Alberto Bettiol’s Tour of Flanders victory and Sergio Higuita’s stage 18 win at the Vuelta a España, EF’s alternative racing calendar excited fans with something different.

Taking part in Dirty Kanza, Leadville 100 and the Three Peaks Cyclocross, the team’s exploits were captured in a documentary series uploaded to YouTube, racking up thousands of views.

>>> Watch: This Velon recap shows some of the amazing bike-handling skills pro riders have

“This season we went to Kansas, Leadville, and the far reaches of the UK in our quest to check out different ways of cycling and new places,” Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of EF Pro Cycling said. “A camp combining different disciplines in a place that’s new to us — a place that has such interesting riding and cultural options — made total sense. Northwest Arkansas has been a perfect fit, from the new trails and beautiful gravel roads to the welcoming community, it’s been great to be here.” 2020 will be Rapha’s second season back making kit for a WorldTour outfit after a year out in 2018. Rapha were the clothing sponsor of Team Sky from 2013 until 2017, but the partnership came to an end with the British WorldTour outfit switching to Castelli kit.

After leaving the professional peloton the brand then underwent major changes, including being sold to the heirs of the Walmart supermarket chain. EF Education First brought Rapha on after switching from POC as their apparel provider.