Egan Bernal out of Giro d’Italia after training accident

Egan Bernal is out of the Giro d’Italia 2019 after breaking his collarbone in a crash during a training ride on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had recently returned from his native Colombia to Andorra where he was doing his final preparations for the Giro, his first leadership role at a Grand Tour.

Team Ineos confirmed he had broken his collarbone in an accident but did not elaborate on the details, saying more information will follow.

Bernal has had a stellar season so far, winning Paris-Nice overall and performing well at the Volta a Catalunya, finishing third overall. He was due to lead the Ineos team in their first Grand Tour under their new title sponsor, with Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart, Tour of the Alps winner Pavel Sivakov and Italian Gianni Moscon also set to feature in the team.

