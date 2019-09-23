Elynor Backstedt: ‘On a course like this you never know what can happen – I almost didn’t make it round’

Elynor Backstedt was overjoyed with her bronze medal ride in the junior time trial at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships, after she narrowly avoided a major spill.

The Brit was the favourite to take the TT world title in Harrogate following her dominant season in the junior ranks.

Backstedt, 17, was fighting for the top spot out on the road but eventually finished 10 seconds down on the race winner, with a nail-biting moment threatening to end her race early as she fought to keep the bike upright.

Speaking after the race, she said: “I wasn’t really expecting this. Obviously I wanted to win, like everyone does, but on a course like this you never really know what can happen. It’s quite slippery out there and I nearly didn’t make it round, but I’m absolutely over the moon.

“It feels incredible to get a bronze medal out of the World Championships, with all the crowds and everyone cheering me on.”

Backstedt finished 10 seconds behind the race winner Aigul Gareeva of Russia after the one lap of the testing and technical Yorkshire 2019 World Championship finishing circuit in Harrogate.

But nearing the intermediate timing check on the course, Backstedt carried too much speed into a wet right-hand corner, locking up her back wheel and clipping the inside barrier, just about staying up right.

She said: “In recce that corner had been dry and I was able to take it in the skis[time trial bars] , but when I got there it was a bit wet and a bit slippery. I braked a bit too late when I came out of the skis and that caused my back wheel to slide.

“It was a pretty difficult course with the change of weather and change of surface. But I think apart from that little mishap, I coped with it pretty well.”

She added: “I’m used to just doing time trials down dual carriageways in a straight line, so I don’t really get much technical stuff.

“I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would and there’s strengths and weaknesses for everyone on that course.”

Backstedt has been a stand-out performer in the junior ranks this year, winning Ghent-Wevelgem, along with two stages and the overall of Omloop van Borsele.

When asked about her team for 2019, Backstedt responded: “I can’t say.”