Here is the full weather forecast for the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

As anyone who has ridden in Yorkshire will tell you, the weather can be wildly unpredictable, with downpours regularly catching out riders as they take on the Dales and the Moors.

This week, it’s the world’s best riders who will be battling against the British weather as the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships get into full swing.

The pundits believe that weather conditions will have a decisive impact on the outcome of the races, including cycling legend Sean Kelly, and after the weekend started with glorious sunshine on Saturday (September 21), the clouds turn darker and heavy rain blighted the first World Championship mixed relay team time trial on Sunday.

The weather then cleared again on Monday (September 23) for the junior time trials.

Here is are the Met Office weather forecasts for Harrogate for the remainder of the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships:

Monday, September 23

After sunny intervals started the day, with temperatures at around 18 degrees, during the junior women’s TT and the junior men’s TT, the rain is set to return from 7pm and last for the rest of the evening with temperatures down to 14 degrees.

Tuesday, September 24

Tuesday is looking to be the worst day, as the Met Office has a yellow weather warning for rain in place from 4am until 11pm.

Rain is expected to start falling at around 9am in Harrogate and get worse throughout the day, with a chance of lightning at midday.

At 4pm the rain will ease slightly, but forecasters are predicting downpours will last until around 8pm.

Temperatures will sit at around 16 degrees for most of the day, as the men’s under-23 time trial kicks off at 10.10am until 12.30pm and the women’s elite time trial starts at 2.40pm and runs until 4.50pm.

Wednesday, September 25

Weather on Wednesday is looking better, although the temperatures will fall – mostly cloudy throughout the day, with highs of 17 degrees and lows of around 12.

The men’s elite time trial takes place between 1.10pm and 4.04pm, and conditions may be perfect for some fast times.

Thursday, September 26

The rain returns on Thursday, with downpours starting at 7am and lasting until 4pm, with the sun breaking through at some points.

After that, conditions will be cloudy with some sun appearing. Temperatures will be at highs of 17 and lows of 13.

The junior men’s road race starts at 1.10pm on Thursday and runs until 3.45pm.

Friday, September 27

Friday is looking mixed, mostly cloudy but with some sun breaking through at 10am before rain is expected at 4pm.

The evening is then expected to be cloudy.

Temperatures for the day will hit 16 degrees and drop to around 12, as the women’s junior road race gets underway at 8.40am until 11.20am, before the men’s U23 road race from 2.10pm until 7.05pm.

Saturday, September 28

Heading into the main events, Saturday sees the women’s elite road race from 11.4am until 4pm.

Weather will again be mixed, with the sun breaking through the clouds from 10am but chances of rainfall from 1pm until 4pm, while the evening will be cloudy.

Temperatures at highs of 15 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Sunday, September 29

The final day of the event will see the elite men’s road race take place from 8.40am to 3.20pm.

Heavy rain in the early morning from 4am to 7am will clear at around 10am. The sun could break through at 1pm but there is still a chance of rain, until 4pm when sunny intervals will take over.

The temperature will be around 13 degrees for much of the day with highs of 15.