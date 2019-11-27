Ethan Hayter to begin professional career with Team Ineos

Britain’s Ethan Hayter will begin his professional road cycling career with Team Ineos in 2020.

The WorldTour team announced the signing of the 21-year-old on Wednesday night, having worked with him as a stagiaire in late 2018. Hayter has agreed a three-year deal with the team.

Born and raised in south London, Hayter has developed into one of Great Britain’s brightest prospects and has had a successful 2019, winning omnium and scratch national titles on the track as well as a Madison silver medal at the recent Track World Cup in Glasgow.

Hayter has also shone on the road, winning stages at the Baby Giro and the Tour de l’Avenir as well as the British national under-23 title.

It is unlikely Hayter will take part in much of the road season in the first half of the year as he looks to his maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and August.

On signing with Ineos, Hayter said: “It’s the best place for me to begin my career as a professional road rider and the best place for me to be with the Olympics coming up next year too. This team has lots of riders for me to take inspiration from and there’s so much young talent in the team as this season has shown.

“As well as Egan, Pavel and Tao receiving chances at the Grand Tours, there’s other young riders such as Chris Lawless – who was someone I was racing against at under 23 level not long ago – winning Tour de Yorkshire, so there’s plenty of different paths to follow.”

Hayter is the latest addition to Ineos new young signings, having recruited 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez and 23-year-old Colombian Brandon Rivera already for 2020. The British super-squad have still made big name signings for the new season however, with Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz joining from Movistar.

“Ethan is an exciting, young rider who has already had significant success at a more junior level. His signing is a further commitment to our long term-future as Team Ineos,” said team principal Dave Brailsford.

“We now have a really exciting group of young riders who all have the chance to compete and train with more senior and experienced teammates – and who can learn from them what it takes to win. Ethan is at a key stage of his professional development and we are all excited about what lies ahead for him as part of the team.”