Start times for the 2018 European Championships men's time trial in Glasgow

Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts will face a tough test to defend his European Championships time trial title in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon, with a host of powerful riders vying for victory.

The men’s race takes place over a relatively flat 45km course, that will suit the pure time triallists on show. Previous gold medallist Jonathan Castroviejo will take part, while Britain will have decent home representation through Harry Tanfield, second in the British Road National Championships time trial to Geraint Thomas in June, and five-time time trial national champion Alex Dowsett.

Lithuania’s Gediminas Bagdonas will be the first rider off at 13:00 local time, with Campenaerts off last at 13:33.

The women’s time trial took place earlier in the day on Wednesday morning, with the Netherlands dominating as Ellen van Dijk was able to defend her title and Anna van der Breggen taking second place.

European Championships 2018 men’s time trial start times

1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 13:00

2 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine) 13:01

3 Tiago Machado (Portugal) 13:02

4 Edward Dunbar (Ireland) 13:03

5 Artem Ovechkin (Russia) 13:04

6 Jan Barta (Czech Republic) 13:05

7 Marco Mathis (Germany) 13:06

8 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) 13:07

9 Harry Tanfield (Great Britain) 13:08

10 Victor De La Parte (Spain) 13:09

11 Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands) 13:10

12 Yoann Paillot (France) 13:11

13 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 13:12

14 Moreno Moser (Italy) 13:13

15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania) 13:14

16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 13:15

17 Branislau Samoilau (Belarus) 13:16

18 Andrey Grivko (Ukraine) 13:17

19 José Gonçalves (Portugal) 13:18

20 Matthias Brändle (Austria) 13:19

21 Marek Canecky (Slovakia) 13:20

22 Alexander Evtushenko (Russia) 13:21

23 Josef Cerny (Czech Republic) 13:22

24 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 13:23

25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Poland) 13:24

26 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 13:25

27 Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark) 13:26

28 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) 13:27

29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) 13:28

30 Jos van Emden (Netherlands) 13:29

31 Alexis Gougeard (France) 13:30

32 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 13:31

33 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 13:32

34 Victor Campenaerts (Belgium) 13:33