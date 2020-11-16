European Track Championships 2020: Britain tops medal table as Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Ethan Vernon podium on final night

British riders put in another strong performance on the final day of racing at the European Track Championships, securing two more medals thanks to Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Ethan Vernon.

The Great Britain Cycling Team finished the competition, held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, top of the medals leaderboard with six golds, three silvers and two bronze medal placings.

On Sunday (November 15), GB swept up more medals as Vernon took silver in the Kilo, with a personal best time of 1-00.000 and just missing out to Tomas Babek from the Czech Republic.

Vernon said: “You always come into a race to win but to do a PB by five tenths of a second and go under 1:01 – I can’t really ask for much more. Especially after late last night where I was racing a 160 lap points race which was a mega tough race, so to only have a bit of recovery and then go and do that, I’m happy to get a PB and the silver medal.”

The next success for British riders came in the women’s Madison, as the pairing of Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker came home with the bronze.

Having scooped points consistently in the early stages, the Russian team gained a lap and the Brits weren’t able to get back on terms, as they were out-sprinted by the Italian team.

Italy took the gold with 52 points, Russia second on 51, while Kenny and Barker took third with 38.

In the men’s Madison, Ollie Wood and Matt Walls missed out after Walls crashed with 51 laps to go with the pair then pulling out while leading the race.

Walls suffered some cuts and bruises but no serious injuries.

Britain finished the event with gold medals in the individual pursuit, the team pursuit, and the points race for the women, while the men took the omnium and the elimination race.