Five talking points from E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021

Another Deceuninck – Quick-Step tactical masterclass

We’ve witnessed plenty of Deceuninck – Quick-Step tactical masterclasses over the years, but this might just have been the best yet.

The Belgian team has evolved over the years from a squad built around the great Tom Boonen, to one that continued to dominate the Classics with a collective style of racing summed up by their ‘Wolfpack’ nickname, but never before have they had to come up against rivals as talented as Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

It’s the biggest challenge Deceuninck – Quick-Step faced in years, but they passed with flying colours. They began by blowing the race up on the Taaienberg, approaching it almost as if it were a sprint finish with lead-out riders emptying themselves on the run-in to it, and by the top they had four riders — Zdenek Štybar, Yves Lampaert, Florian Sénéchal and Kasper Asgreen — in a small group of favourites. Two climbs later, Asgreen went up the road, giving the other favourites someone to chase, while Lampaert, Sénéchal and Štybar marked wheels, and made all the important selections when the chasing group reformed and morphed throughout the race.

When Asgreen was at last set to be caught on the run-in to the finish, Sénéchal and Štybar made up two-fifth of a chasing group now down to just five riders (Lampaert was unfortunate to drop back after puncturing).

Despite being caught, it was Asgreen who made the race-winning attack 5km from the finish, but it really could have been any of those three riders to make the winning move. Sénéchal won the sprint for second, finishing off a glorious one-two for Deceuninck – Quick-Step, a result that accurately reflects just how dominant they were.

Kasper Asgreen astonishes with reserves of strength