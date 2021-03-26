How to live stream Ghent-Wevelgem 2021: Watch the prestigious Belgian Classic 

The next big Belgian Classic is here as Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 gets underway this weekend.

This year’s edition of the Flemish one-day race, which features both women’s and men’s races, is expected to feature some of the biggest riders in the world, as the unpredictable race can suit a huge range of abilities.

Taking place on Sunday, March 28, Ghent-Wevelgem is a historic race that dates back to 1934.

The race, officially called Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, commemorates the lives lost in the First World War.

Since its inception, the race has developed a reputation as a sprinter’s Classic, with Jolien D’Hoore (SD Worx) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) winning last year’s editions.

>>> Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 start list

Other former winners include Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT), Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in 2019, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) the year before, and Tom Boonen on three occasions.

This year’s race is expected to see D’Hoore, Bastianelli, Pedersen return, along with in-form sprinter Sam Bennett (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Belgian star Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Here’s how to watch the 2021 edition of Ghent-Wevelgem:

How to watch Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 in the UK

Despite some uncertainty about the live broadcast of the race in the UK, GCN+ and Eurosport have now both confirmed they will be showing the action as it happens on Sunday.

Earlier this year, news emerged that the sister broadcasters had not been able to obtain rights to air a number of prestigious cobbled races from race organiser Flanders Classics, including Ghent-Wevelgem.

But three days before the race, Eurosport and GCN announced the race would be shown on their platforms, GCN+ and Eurosport Player.

Coverage of the men’s race race starts live on GCN+ at midday and runs until 6.20pm, while Eurosport’s coverage starts at 12.30pm until 3.45pm.

The women’s race will be live on GCN+ from 3.45pm until 6pm, and on Eurosport Player at the same time.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Ghent-Wevelgem 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Live Stream Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 in the US, Canada and Australia

In the US, FloBikes will be showing the action live, as well as in Canada and Australia.

Coverage of the men’s race will start from 7.30am (EST) and finish at 10.45am, followed by the women’s race from 10.45am to 12.45am.

How to watch Ghent-Wevelgem 2021 in Belgium

The men’s race will be live in Belgium on RTBF and Sporza from 1.30pm CET, while the women’s race will be aired from 4.45pm on the same channels.

GCN+ will also be showing the racing live, on demand, and with highlights in Belgium.