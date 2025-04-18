How to watch the Amstel Gold Race 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Dutch Classic

The spring Classics turn hilly with the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday 20 April, an event that is usually lumped in with La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège to make the Ardennes Classics, although the Dutch race is nowhere near the Ardennes.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch the Amstel Gold Race wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching the Amstel Gold Race

How to watch the Amstel Gold Race in the UK

In the UK, the Amstel Gold Race, like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

The women's Amstel is live on TNT Sports 2 from 12pm BST on Sunday April 20, with coverage on Discovery+ too. The men's race is live on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ from 13:30pm BST on the same day.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.

How to watch the Amstel Gold Race in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of the Amstel Gold Race is solely on FloBikes.

FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting the Amstel Gold Race in the US and Canada. Subscriptions cost $30 or CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Amstel Gold Race coverage starts at 7:00am EDT on Sunday

Can I watch the Amstel Gold Race for free?

Fans in Australia can watch the Amstel Gold Race for free, as can those in the host country of the Netherlands on NOS, and in Belgium on Sporza.

In Australia, the Amstel Gold Race is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.

Details on all the free options, wherever you are, in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcaster Country TV Channel Streaming platform SBS Australia SBS Viceland SBS On Demand VRT Belgium (Flemish) VRT 1 VRT Max / Sporza website NOS Netherlands NPO 1 NPO Start

How to watch the Amstel Gold Race while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch the Amstel Gold Race while on the move.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

When is the Amstel Gold Race on?

The women's Amstel Gold Race starts at 08:55 BST / 03:55 EDT, and is expected to finish about 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT with the men's Amstel Gold Race starting at 09:40 BST / 04:40 EDT and expected to finish about 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT.

UK coverage of the Amstel Gold Race begins at 12:00 BST.

In North America, Flobikes' coverage starts at 07:00.

In Australia, Amstel Gold Race coverage starts at 21:00 AEST and runs into the early hours of Monday morning.

What to expect from the Amstel Gold Race

The Amstel Gold Race heralds the end of springs cobbled classics and the start of the hillier Ardennes one-day races. Amstel takes place in the Limburg region in the south of the Netherlands and forms part of the Ardennes triptych of races that includes La Fleche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

This year's Amstel Gold Races take place on Sunday April 20. Both men's and women's races start in Maastricht near the Belgian border, and finish just 17 kilometres to the east in Valkenburg. The men cover 256kms and 34 named climbs - or Hellingen in Dutch - while the women cover 157kms and 22 climbs.

Despite that amount of climbing, and its place among the Ardennes races, Amstel Gold is something of a transitional classic and has been won by cobbled specialists and Grand Tour winners alike. Recent editions have been won by Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel as well as Tadej Pogačar. Similarly the women's race has been won by Marianne Vos and Demi Vollering.

Favourites include Vollering, Pogačar, Elisa Longo Borghini, Tom Pidcock, Lotte Kopecky and Wout van Aert.

