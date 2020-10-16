Giro d’Italia stage 14 time trial start times

The Giro d’Italia, up to this point, has not really seen any big changes in the general classification, aside from riders losing time due to illness, crashes and mechanicals, so this time trial could see the first real reshuffle.

João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) has looked solid up to now only losing a bit of time on stage nine to Roccaraso, which moved Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) to 30 seconds, it later moved out to 34 seconds thank to bonus seconds Almeida picked up a couple days later.

Kelderman probably has the best chance to gain time on the young Portuguese rider along with the Spanish time trial champion, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), who is third overall at just 43 seconds down.

Almeida, though, isn’t a bad time trialer. He showed that on stage one with a fantastic second place just 22 seconds behind the favourite for the stage, World Champion in the time trial, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

Ganna will be hoping that he can put in another amazing performance on his golden Pinarello bike after dominating on stage one before taking a magnificent solo win on stage five.

Riders that we would expect to challenge are Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Ganna’s team-mates, Rohan Dennis and Jonathan Castroviejo, but with the course’s hill profile, it is possibly more suited to a climber who can time trial well.

The route isn’t a straightforward time trial by any stretch of the imagination. An undulating 34.1km route from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene with three time checks.

The first of those time checks comes after just 7.4km but, it is at the top of a 1.1km climb of the Muro di Ca’del Poggio, which averages 12.3 per cent in gradient, with it’s steepest kicks at 19 per cent.

The course flattens out after that up until just after the third time check with 25.1km ridden where the road starts to climb, not at the same sort of gradients as the first climb but could really drain the legs before descending down to the last 400 metres where it starts to climb again to the line.

Here are all the start times for the stage 14 time trial…

Giro d’Italia 2020, stage 14: Conegliano to Valdobbiadene (34.1km) start times

Riders to watch

13:13.00 DOWSETT Alex GBR ISN

13:34.00 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL NTT

13:37.00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH

13:55.00 DENNIS Rohan AUS IGD

14:11.00 BJERG Mikkel DEN UAD

14:20.00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD

15:05.00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD

15:40.00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS

15:43.00 POZZOVIVO Domenico ITA NTT

15:46.00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBM

15:49.00 KELDERMAN Wilco NED SUN

15:52.00 ALMEIDA João POR DQS

All riders

13:00.00 DIBBEN Jon GBR LTS

13:01.00 SAGIV Guy ISR ISN

13:02.00 MATHIS Marco GER COF

13:03.00 KEISSE Iljo BEL DQS

13:04.00 HODEG Alvaro COL DQS

13:05.00 SPREAFICO Matteo ITA THR

13:06.00 BELVILACQUA Simone ITA THR

13:07.00 BRANDLE Matthias AUT ISN

13:08.00 MAZZUCCO Fabio ITA BCF

13:09.00 MOLANO Juan Sebastián COL UAD

13:10.00 LONARDI Giovanni ITA BCF

13:11.00 GUARNIERI Jacopo ITA GFC

13:12.00 FRAPPORTI Marco ITA THR

13:13.00 DOWSETT Alex GBR ISN

13:14.00 GAVIRIA Fernando COL UAD

13:15.00 SUNDERLAND Dylan AUS NTT

13:16.00 MORTON Lachlan AUS EF1

13:17.00 ZABEL Rick GER ISN

13:18.00 WHELAN James AUS EF1

13:19.00 HAAS Nathan AUS COF

13:20.00 RICHEZE Max ARG UAD

13:21.00 GUGLIELMI Simon FRA GFC

13:22.00 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas LTU GFC

13:23.00 FIORELLI Filippo ITA BCF

13:24.00 CIMOLAI Davide ITA ISN

13:25.00 CONTRERAS Rodrigo COL AST

13:26.00 DÉMARE Arnaud FRA GFC

13:27.00 HANSON Adam AUS LTS

13:28.00 SCOTSON Miles AUS GFC

13:29.00 VIVIANI Elia ITA COF

13:30.00 GRADEK Kamil POL CCC

13:31.00 BAIS Mattia ITA ANS

13:32.00 TORRES Albert ESP MOV

13:33.00 LE TURNIER Mathias FRA COF

13:34.00 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL NTT

13:35.00 ZANA Filippo ITA BCF

13:36.00 CONSONNI Simone ITA COF

13:37.00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH

13:38.00 HOLMES Matthew GBR LTS

13:39.00 BENEDETTI Cesaré ITA BOH

13:40.00 CONTI Valerio ITA UAD

13:41.00 CARRETERO Héctor ESP MOV

13:42.00 RESTREPO Jhonatan COL ANS

13:43.00 VAN EMPEL Etienne NED THR

13:44.00 EDET Nicolas FRA COF

13:45.00 NOVAK Domen SLO TBM

13:46.00 GEBREIGZAHBIER Amanuel ERI NTT

13:47.00 BISOLTI Alessandro ITA ANS

13:48.00 OLDANI Stefano ITA LTS

13:49.00 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBM

13:50.00 CAPECCHI Eros ITA TBM

13:51.00 ČERNY Josef CZE CCC

13:52.00 WYSS Danilo SUI NTT

13:53.00 CEPEDA Jefferson ECU ANS

13:54.00 ROTA Lorenzo ITA THR

13:55.00 DENNIS Rohan AUS IGD

13:56.00 CHIRICO Luca ITA ANS

13:57.00 DENZ Nico GER SUN

13:58.00 ZARDINI Edoardo ITA THR

13:59.00 MAŁECKI Kamil POL CCC

14:00.00 RUMAC Josip CRO ANS

14:01.00 PELLAUD Simon SUI ANS

14:02.00 ROMANO Francesco ITA BCF

14:03.00 RAVANELLI Simone ITA ANS

14:04.00 TRATNIK Jan SLO TBM

14:05.00 BALLERINI Davide ITA DQS

14:06.00 CATALDO Dario ITA MOV

14:07.00 BOUCHARD Geoffrey FRA ALM

14:08.00 FRANKINY Kilian SUI GFC

14:09.00 SOBRERO Matteo ITA NTT

14:10.00 TONELLI Alessandro ITA BCF

14:11.00 BJERG Mikkel DEN UAD

14:12.00 BOARO Manuele ITA AST

14:13.00 SAGAN Peter SVK BOH

14:14.00 CLARKE Simon AUS EF1

14:15.00 HAGA Chad USA SUN

14:16.00 ROSSETTO Stephane FRA COF

14:17.00 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA THR

14:18.00 CARBONI Giovanni ITA BCF

14:19.00 CAICEDO Jonathan ECU EF1

14:20.00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD

14:21.00 VENDRAME Andrea ITA ALM

14:22.00 ARMÉE Sander BEL LTS

14:23.00 HAGEN Carl Frederik NOR LTS

14:24.00 RUBIO Einer COL MOV

14:25.00 DE GENDT Thomas BEL LTS

14:26.00 BERNARD Julien FRA TFS

14:27.00 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo ARG MOV

14:28.00 HÄNNINEN Jaakko FIN ALM

14:29.00 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA TBM

14:30.00 CONCI Nicola ITA TFS

14:31.00 DOMBROWSKI Joseph USA UAD

14:32.00 HANSEN Jesper DEN COF

14:33.00 NAVARRO Daniel ESP ISN

14:34.00 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA IGD

14:35.00 MEINTJES Louis RSA NTT

14:36.00 GREGAARD Jonas DEN AST

14:37.00 ROSSKOPF Joey USA CCC

14:38.00 CICCONE Giulio ITA TFS

14:39.00 PADUN Mark UKR TBM

14:40.00 O’CONNOR Ben AUS NTT

14:41.00 POLJANSKI Paweł POL BOH

14:42.00 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar ESP AST

14:43.00 BRAMBILLA Gianluca ITA TFS

14:44.00 DE LA PARTE Victor ESP CCC

14:45.00 BIDARD Francois FRA ALM

14:46.00 NIBALI Antonio ITA TFS

14:47.00 ULISSI Diego ITA UAD

14:48.00 SERRY Pieter BEL DQS

14:49.00 VILLELLA Davide ITA MOV

14:50.00 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan ECU IGD

14:51.00 KANGERT Tanel EST EF1

14:52.00 TUSVELD Martijn NED SUN

14:53.00 HAMILTON Chris AUS SUN

14:54.00 VANHOUCKE Harm BEL LTS

14:55.00 SWIFT Ben GBR IGD

14:56.00 FELLINE Fabio ITA AST

14:57.00 GUERREIRO Ruben POR EF1

14:58.00 MOSCA Jacopo ITA TFS

14:59.00 WARBASSE Larry USA ALM

15:00.00 HONORÉ Mikkel DEN DQS

15:01.00 VALTER Attila HUN CCC

15:02.00 FABBRO Matteo ITA BOH

15:03.00 OOMEN Sam NED SUN

15:04.00 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien FRA ALM

15:05.00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD

15:06.00 ZAKARIN Ilnur RUS CCC

15:07.00 SAMITIER Sergio ESP MOV

15:10.00 KNOX James GBR DQS

15:13.00 PERNSTEINER Hermann AUT TBM

15:16.00 PEDRERO Antonio ESP MOV

15:19.00 GEOGHEGAN-HART Tao GBR IGD

15:22.00 MCNULTY Brandon USA UAD

15:25.00 FUGLSANG Jakob DEN AST

15:28.00 MASNADA Fausto ITA DQS

15:31.00 MAJKA Rafał POL BOH

15:34.00 HINDLEY Jai AUS SUN

15:37.00 KONRAD Patrick AUT BOH

15:40.00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS

15:43.00 POZZOVIVO Domenico ITA NTT

15:46.00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBM

15:49.00 KELDERMAN Wilco NED SUN

15:52.00 ALMEIDA João POR DQS