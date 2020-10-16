Giro d’Italia stage 14 time trial start times

The Giro d’Italia, up to this point, has not really seen any big changes in the general classification, aside from riders losing time due to illness, crashes and mechanicals, so this time trial could see the first real reshuffle.
João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) has looked solid up to now only losing a bit of time on stage nine to Roccaraso, which moved Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) to 30 seconds, it later moved out to 34 seconds thank to bonus seconds Almeida picked up a couple days later.
Kelderman probably has the best chance to gain time on the young Portuguese rider along with the Spanish time trial champion, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), who is third overall at just 43 seconds down.
Almeida, though, isn’t a bad time trialer. He showed that on stage one with a fantastic second place just 22 seconds behind the favourite for the stage, World Champion in the time trial, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).
Ganna will be hoping that he can put in another amazing performance on his golden Pinarello bike after dominating on stage one before taking a magnificent solo win on stage five.
Riders that we would expect to challenge are Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Ganna’s team-mates, Rohan Dennis and Jonathan Castroviejo, but with the course’s hill profile, it is possibly more suited to a climber who can time trial well.
The route isn’t a straightforward time trial by any stretch of the imagination. An undulating 34.1km route from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene with three time checks.
The first of those time checks comes after just 7.4km but, it is at the top of a 1.1km climb of the Muro di Ca’del Poggio, which averages 12.3 per cent in gradient, with it’s steepest kicks at 19 per cent.
The course flattens out after that up until just after the third time check with 25.1km ridden where the road starts to climb, not at the same sort of gradients as the first climb but could really drain the legs before descending down to the last 400 metres where it starts to climb again to the line.
Here are all the start times for the stage 14 time trial…
Giro d’Italia 2020, stage 14: Conegliano to Valdobbiadene (34.1km) start times
Riders to watch
13:13.00 DOWSETT Alex GBR ISN
13:34.00 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL NTT
13:37.00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH
13:55.00 DENNIS Rohan AUS IGD
14:11.00 BJERG Mikkel DEN UAD
14:20.00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD
15:05.00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD
15:40.00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS
15:43.00 POZZOVIVO Domenico ITA NTT
15:46.00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBM
15:49.00 KELDERMAN Wilco NED SUN
15:52.00 ALMEIDA João POR DQS
All riders
13:00.00 DIBBEN Jon GBR LTS
13:01.00 SAGIV Guy ISR ISN
13:02.00 MATHIS Marco GER COF
13:03.00 KEISSE Iljo BEL DQS
13:04.00 HODEG Alvaro COL DQS
13:05.00 SPREAFICO Matteo ITA THR
13:06.00 BELVILACQUA Simone ITA THR
13:07.00 BRANDLE Matthias AUT ISN
13:08.00 MAZZUCCO Fabio ITA BCF
13:09.00 MOLANO Juan Sebastián COL UAD
13:10.00 LONARDI Giovanni ITA BCF
13:11.00 GUARNIERI Jacopo ITA GFC
13:12.00 FRAPPORTI Marco ITA THR
13:13.00 DOWSETT Alex GBR ISN
13:14.00 GAVIRIA Fernando COL UAD
13:15.00 SUNDERLAND Dylan AUS NTT
13:16.00 MORTON Lachlan AUS EF1
13:17.00 ZABEL Rick GER ISN
13:18.00 WHELAN James AUS EF1
13:19.00 HAAS Nathan AUS COF
13:20.00 RICHEZE Max ARG UAD
13:21.00 GUGLIELMI Simon FRA GFC
13:22.00 KONOVALOVAS Ignatas LTU GFC
13:23.00 FIORELLI Filippo ITA BCF
13:24.00 CIMOLAI Davide ITA ISN
13:25.00 CONTRERAS Rodrigo COL AST
13:26.00 DÉMARE Arnaud FRA GFC
13:27.00 HANSON Adam AUS LTS
13:28.00 SCOTSON Miles AUS GFC
13:29.00 VIVIANI Elia ITA COF
13:30.00 GRADEK Kamil POL CCC
13:31.00 BAIS Mattia ITA ANS
13:32.00 TORRES Albert ESP MOV
13:33.00 LE TURNIER Mathias FRA COF
13:34.00 CAMPENAERTS Victor BEL NTT
13:35.00 ZANA Filippo ITA BCF
13:36.00 CONSONNI Simone ITA COF
13:37.00 BODNAR Maciej POL BOH
13:38.00 HOLMES Matthew GBR LTS
13:39.00 BENEDETTI Cesaré ITA BOH
13:40.00 CONTI Valerio ITA UAD
13:41.00 CARRETERO Héctor ESP MOV
13:42.00 RESTREPO Jhonatan COL ANS
13:43.00 VAN EMPEL Etienne NED THR
13:44.00 EDET Nicolas FRA COF
13:45.00 NOVAK Domen SLO TBM
13:46.00 GEBREIGZAHBIER Amanuel ERI NTT
13:47.00 BISOLTI Alessandro ITA ANS
13:48.00 OLDANI Stefano ITA LTS
13:49.00 ARASHIRO Yukiya JPN TBM
13:50.00 CAPECCHI Eros ITA TBM
13:51.00 ČERNY Josef CZE CCC
13:52.00 WYSS Danilo SUI NTT
13:53.00 CEPEDA Jefferson ECU ANS
13:54.00 ROTA Lorenzo ITA THR
13:55.00 DENNIS Rohan AUS IGD
13:56.00 CHIRICO Luca ITA ANS
13:57.00 DENZ Nico GER SUN
13:58.00 ZARDINI Edoardo ITA THR
13:59.00 MAŁECKI Kamil POL CCC
14:00.00 RUMAC Josip CRO ANS
14:01.00 PELLAUD Simon SUI ANS
14:02.00 ROMANO Francesco ITA BCF
14:03.00 RAVANELLI Simone ITA ANS
14:04.00 TRATNIK Jan SLO TBM
14:05.00 BALLERINI Davide ITA DQS
14:06.00 CATALDO Dario ITA MOV
14:07.00 BOUCHARD Geoffrey FRA ALM
14:08.00 FRANKINY Kilian SUI GFC
14:09.00 SOBRERO Matteo ITA NTT
14:10.00 TONELLI Alessandro ITA BCF
14:11.00 BJERG Mikkel DEN UAD
14:12.00 BOARO Manuele ITA AST
14:13.00 SAGAN Peter SVK BOH
14:14.00 CLARKE Simon AUS EF1
14:15.00 HAGA Chad USA SUN
14:16.00 ROSSETTO Stephane FRA COF
14:17.00 VISCONTI Giovanni ITA THR
14:18.00 CARBONI Giovanni ITA BCF
14:19.00 CAICEDO Jonathan ECU EF1
14:20.00 GANNA Filippo ITA IGD
14:21.00 VENDRAME Andrea ITA ALM
14:22.00 ARMÉE Sander BEL LTS
14:23.00 HAGEN Carl Frederik NOR LTS
14:24.00 RUBIO Einer COL MOV
14:25.00 DE GENDT Thomas BEL LTS
14:26.00 BERNARD Julien FRA TFS
14:27.00 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo ARG MOV
14:28.00 HÄNNINEN Jaakko FIN ALM
14:29.00 BATTAGLIN Enrico ITA TBM
14:30.00 CONCI Nicola ITA TFS
14:31.00 DOMBROWSKI Joseph USA UAD
14:32.00 HANSEN Jesper DEN COF
14:33.00 NAVARRO Daniel ESP ISN
14:34.00 PUCCIO Salvatore ITA IGD
14:35.00 MEINTJES Louis RSA NTT
14:36.00 GREGAARD Jonas DEN AST
14:37.00 ROSSKOPF Joey USA CCC
14:38.00 CICCONE Giulio ITA TFS
14:39.00 PADUN Mark UKR TBM
14:40.00 O’CONNOR Ben AUS NTT
14:41.00 POLJANSKI Paweł POL BOH
14:42.00 RODRÍGUEZ Óscar ESP AST
14:43.00 BRAMBILLA Gianluca ITA TFS
14:44.00 DE LA PARTE Victor ESP CCC
14:45.00 BIDARD Francois FRA ALM
14:46.00 NIBALI Antonio ITA TFS
14:47.00 ULISSI Diego ITA UAD
14:48.00 SERRY Pieter BEL DQS
14:49.00 VILLELLA Davide ITA MOV
14:50.00 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan ECU IGD
14:51.00 KANGERT Tanel EST EF1
14:52.00 TUSVELD Martijn NED SUN
14:53.00 HAMILTON Chris AUS SUN
14:54.00 VANHOUCKE Harm BEL LTS
14:55.00 SWIFT Ben GBR IGD
14:56.00 FELLINE Fabio ITA AST
14:57.00 GUERREIRO Ruben POR EF1
14:58.00 MOSCA Jacopo ITA TFS
14:59.00 WARBASSE Larry USA ALM
15:00.00 HONORÉ Mikkel DEN DQS
15:01.00 VALTER Attila HUN CCC
15:02.00 FABBRO Matteo ITA BOH
15:03.00 OOMEN Sam NED SUN
15:04.00 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien FRA ALM
15:05.00 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan ESP IGD
15:06.00 ZAKARIN Ilnur RUS CCC
15:07.00 SAMITIER Sergio ESP MOV
15:10.00 KNOX James GBR DQS
15:13.00 PERNSTEINER Hermann AUT TBM
15:16.00 PEDRERO Antonio ESP MOV
15:19.00 GEOGHEGAN-HART Tao GBR IGD
15:22.00 MCNULTY Brandon USA UAD
15:25.00 FUGLSANG Jakob DEN AST
15:28.00 MASNADA Fausto ITA DQS
15:31.00 MAJKA Rafał POL BOH
15:34.00 HINDLEY Jai AUS SUN
15:37.00 KONRAD Patrick AUT BOH
15:40.00 NIBALI Vincenzo ITA TFS
15:43.00 POZZOVIVO Domenico ITA NTT
15:46.00 BILBAO Pello ESP TBM
15:49.00 KELDERMAN Wilco NED SUN
15:52.00 ALMEIDA João POR DQS