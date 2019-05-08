The first Grand Tour of the year kicks off on May 11, with the Giro d’Italia spanning over three weeks until June 2. The action will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

Viewers have been able to catch the action live, with further highlights available each evening.

The Giro d’Italia 2019 route includes plenty of ITT miles, with a 15km solo race on the final day carrying potential to shake up the standings.

There’s seven summit finishes, two if which will be at the end of time trials, whilst stage 16 promises to test the legs with a climb of both the Gavia and the Mortirolo also included on the same day.

You can see the start list here with 18 UCI WorldTour teams plus three Italian wildcard squads and the Israel Cycling Academy all on the start line for the 2019 edition.

Giro d’Italia route guide

Social media/web

Failing watching the live action or highlights, you can keep up with the race via social media:

Official Twitter account: @giroditalia

Official website: www.giroditalia.it/eng

And of course, Cycling Weekly’s channels will be bursting with news, race reports and interviews from Italy over the course of the race.

Giro d’Italia 2019 live TV guide

Please note that while effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, schedules are subject to change.

Saturday 11 May

1530-1945 Stage 1 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2200-2330 Stage 1 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 12 May

1200-1630 Stage 2 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 2 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 13 May

1200-1630 Stage 3 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 3 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Tuesday 14 May

1200-1630 Stage 4 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 4 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 15 May

1245-1630 Stage 5 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 5 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 16 May

1200-1630 Stage 6 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 6 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 17 May

1200-1630 Stage 7 LIVE on Eurosport 1l

2000-2130 Stage 7 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 18 May

1200-1630 Stage 8 LIVE on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage 8 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 19 May

1200-1645 Stage 9 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 9 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Monday 20 May: Rest day

Tuesday 21 May

1230-1630 Stage 10 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 10 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Wednesday 22 May

1200-1630 Stage 11 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 11 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday 23 May

1215-1645 Stage 12 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 12 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday 24 May

1200-1645 Stage 13 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 13 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday 25 May

1145-1630 Stage 14 LIVE on Eurosport 1

2000-2130 Stage 14 Highlights on Eurosport 1

Sunday 26 May

1200-1630 Stage 15 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 15 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Monday 27 May: Rest day

Tuesday 28 May

1200-1645 Stage 16 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 16 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Wednesday 29 May

1200-1645 Stage 17 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 17 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Thursday 30 May

1200-1645 Stage 18 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 18 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Friday 31 May

1145-1645 Stage 19 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 19 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Saturday 1 June

1200-1645 Stage 20 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 20 Highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday 2 June

1215-1800 Stage 21 LIVE on Eurosport 2

2000-2130 Stage 21 Highlights on Eurosport 2