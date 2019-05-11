LIVE: Giro d’Italia 2019 stage one time trial

Having trouble viewing on mobile? Click here



The 2019 Giro d’Italia kicks off with an 8km individual time trial in Bologna, but it’ll be far from a straightforward opening for the riders.

The predominantly flat course ends with a sting in the tail, a 2km climb to San Luca that averages 9.7 per cent gradient.

Many of the overall contenders will head out on the course early in anticipation of possible bad weather later in the day, with Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) setting off first. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will be the last contender to head out, taking to the course third from last.