Miguel Ángel López out of Giro d’Italia after suffering wound very close to artery in TT crash 

Miguel Ángel López is out of the Giro d’Italia after suffering a wound very close to an artery during a time trial crash.

The Astana rider crashed a high-speed mid-way through the opening TT stage of the 2020 Giro, during a treacherous downhill time trial that caused some major upsets.

>> Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

López fell around 10 minutes into his run when he hit a bump in the road as he switched from the aero bars of his TT bike to the base bar, losing his grip and swerving off the road into the barrier.

After the stage, Astana confirmed the Colombian has escaped without any fractures but suffered a deep wound.

Team doctor Serge Niamke said: “The X-ray has shown no fractures, he suffered a deep wound very close to the iliac artery, which he had a surgery to repair and which will heal in the upcoming weeks. Regarding this crash Miguel Angel hasn’t sustained any further serious injuries. He was able to leave the hospital on foot and returned back to the team`s hotel. We will see how he is feeling tomorrow about returning back home.”

The rapid TT course split opinion among the pro peloton, with some feeling the course was too dangerous and posed unnecessary risks to the riders.

López, who finished sixth in the Tour de France last month, is riding the Giro in support of Jakob Fuglsang, who said: “First of all, the most important thing, we all are glad that Miguel Ángel could leave the hospital on foot.

“I wish Miguel Ángel a speedy recovery, I am pretty sure he will come back stronger.

“The stage was tough with some tricky corners and a fast uphill section. The wind made it even harder but also very dangerous. What should I say, let´s hope from tomorrow on we will have more luck on our side.”