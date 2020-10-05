Peter Sagan gets lost after Giro d’Italia stage and is towed to hotel by fans 

Peter Sagan may have found his way to the podium on stage two of the Giro d’Italia 2020, but finding the hotel proved an even tougher ask for the former world champion.

Sagan got lost on his way to the Bora-Hansgrohe accommodation on the streets of Agrigento, and needed the assistance of some obliging fans to find his way.

Video has emerged showing the former world champion receiving a tow from a car driven by four cycling fans.

The video shows the fans smiling and laughing as they talk to the Slovakian star in Italian, before he thanks them for their help and rides away to the hotel.

Sagan put in a great performance on the uphill finish stage two in Agrigento, putting in a huge effort to bridge across to the front group in the final kilometre, but just missing out to a dominant Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint.

Speaking after the stage, Sagan said: “The final climb of the stage was pretty hard, 3.7km and from the bottom to the top we went full gas. In hindsight, maybe I could have done something better.

“When I caught Ulissi and [Mikkel] Honoré, maybe I should have sprinted immediately, but I was also on the limit because of the big effort I did to catch them. When they sprinted I gave my maximum but Diego was stronger and won with a margin of four or five bikes.

“It is what it is and I’m satisfied with my second place. It is strange for me to wear the mountain jersey. I got some points for the ciclamino jersey but tomorrow will be another hard stage, so we will have to see day by day.”

Sagan has had a quieter 2020 season than usual, having finished the Tour de France without a stage win and missing out on the green jersey.

He hasn’t won a race since the 2019 Tour, but is showing signs he could end the streak during his Giro d’Italia debut.