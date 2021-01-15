Greg Van Avermaet reveals new bike for 2021 as Olympic champion returns to BMC machines 

Greg Van Avermaet has revealed his new machine for 2021, as he returns to a BMC machine.

Belgian Classics star Van Avermaet has switched teams for the new season, as he will be racing in Ag2r-Citröen colours after leaving his old outfit CCC Team at the end of 2020.

While training with his new squad in Spain the Olympic champion has unveiled his new bike and custom colour-way, as he will be riding a BMC bike for the first time since BMC Racing was taken over in 2018.

In a video posted on Ag2r’s Facebook page, Van Avermaet said: “Everything is going well.

“We are training well, we’re doing photo shoots. I’m very motivated. My team-mates are cool and I know them better now.

“It changes a lot. It’s a new environment. I know some of my team-mates very well. It also changes with the new sponsors and a new bike – it’s going to be great.”

Van Avermaet’s new bike is a BMC Teammachine SLR01 with mostly Campagnolo components.

The 35-year-old will be running the Campag Super Record EPS groupset with the Campagnolo Shamal wheels to accompany.

Van Avermaet has also become famed for showing off his Olympic gold medal from the Rio 2016 Games in his kit, and 2021 will be no different.

This year, the former Paris-Roubaix winner has opted for a modest strip of gold on the handlebars and top-tube, also with the slim golden armband on the jersey and gold detailing on his shoes.

A return to BMC bikes may be a welcome move for Van Avermaet, who spent eight years with BMC Racing Team, taking his biggest victories during that time, including two Tour de France stages, the 2017 Paris-Roubaix, and Olympic gold.

In 2019, Van Avermaet switched to Giant bikes when BMC was taken over by CCC Team.

>>> Tom Pidcock wants to race a Grand Tour in his debut WorldTour season

But as CCC folded at the end of last season, Van Avermaet opted to change up his team entirely, forming part of a strong Classics unit at Ag2r, which also features Oliver Naesen and Bob Jungels.