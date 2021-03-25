How to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021: Live stream the thrilling Belgian one-day race 

The E3 Saxo Bank Classic once again features a start list stacked with stars, as the Belgian Classics season continues.

This year’s 203km edition, on Friday (March 26), will feature stand-out riders from the 2021 season, including great rivals Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), along with rising star Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

But there are plenty of rivals hoping to take the limelight away from the usual suspects, including reigning champion Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), veteran Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) and Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroen).

E3 Saxo Bank Classic, formerly the E3 BinckBank Classic and E3 Harelbeke, is name after the famous highways that used to form part of the race route.

First held in 1958, the race has grown into a preparation race for more historic Belgian cobbled Classics like Ghent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders, while also becoming a prestigious title in its own right.

Former winners include Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Van Avermaet, and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Here’s how you can watch the 2021 E3 Saxo Bank Classic where you are:

How to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021 in the UK

For cycling fans in the UK, you’ll be able to watch all the action from the E3 Saxo Bank Classic on the usual cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Eurosport.

You can watch the race live from 12.55pm GMT through to 5.15pm on GCN+ and from 1.10pm to 4.55pm on the Eurosport Player.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan

How to live stream E3 Saxo Bank Classic in the US, Canada and Australia

For cycling fans in the United States, GCN+ will also be showing the race live, on demand, and showing highlights so you can catch all the action from Belgium.

GCN+ will also be broadcasting E3 in Canada and also in Australia, so you’ll be able to watch the racing where you are.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2021 in Belgium

For fans in Belgium, E3 Saxo Bank will be shown live on Sporza and on GCN+.

Coverage on Sporza will start from 1pm.