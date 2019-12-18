Ineos announce partnership with Mercedes Motorsport

Ineos have announced a partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in an attempt to increase performance levels across various sports.

The alliance will focus on “track, road and sea”, namely cycling, motorsport and sailing. Alongside the British petrochemcial giant’s cycling exploits, ‘Ineos Team UK’ are looking to win the America’s Cup with Ben Ainslie.

The collaboration will allow both organisations to combine their efforts to innovate in areas like engineering, human science, simulation and data analysis.

Ineos say the collaboration is founded on three principles. Firstly “a shared belief that no limits should be placed on what is possible in human performance”, secondly “a desire for the technical excellence and winning cultures of each team to be shared so all three partners benefit” and lastly “a belief that the best technical support enables great athletes to create the greatest racing moments”.

Ineos, formerly Team Sky, have won seven Tours de France and will be aiming for an eight win in 2020 with any of four former Grand Tour winners. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz have won the last six drivers’ and constructors’ Formula 1 World Championships, with Brit Lewis Hamilton taking five of those six.

Ineos and Mercedes will work together through the Mercedes-Benz Applied Science (MBAS) division, with Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe having originally approached Mercedes with the idea of a partnership.

“When Sir Jim Ratcliffe approached us with the concept of bringing together the three organisations, all with proven track records of excellence and high ambitions for the future, we immediately saw the opportunity to grow and diversify our business – and to learn from some of the most successful teams in world sport,” Toto Wolff, Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport said.

Dave Brailsford has been the mastermind behind Ineos’ continued success in road cycling, having also recently been a part of the team that supported Eliud Kipchoge to break the two-hour marathon barrier. He said he hopes the partnership will “cross-pollinate” knowledge between the organisations.

“Our unrelenting determination to drive, sail and pedal faster and outwit the ever-improving competition will benefit hugely from this partnership. We can cross-pollinate our collective knowledge in science, technology, human performance and racing strategy to create even stronger winning environments.

“It is massively exciting to be working with such brilliant and successful people in other sports – led by Mercedes the best team in F1 – and we can’t wait to get started and be greater together.”

This alliance follows Bahrain-Merida becoming Bahrain-McLaren for the 2020 season, with the British motorsport giant stepping up their backing of the squad and becoming a headline sponsor.

Former Team Sky coach Rod Ellingworth left the British outfit to spearhead the Bahraini effort to win a Tour de France.

Bahrain-McLaren have said they also hope to implement innovations made within motorsport into the sport of cycling.