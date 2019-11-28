Israel Cycling Academy will ride Factor Bikes next season

Israel Cycling Academy have revealed they will be riding Factor Bikes next season.

The squad is stepping up to WorldTour level in 2020 after taking over the struggling Katusha-Alpecin outfit.

In the past two seasons, the Israeli Professional Continental team have ridden Italian De Rosa bikes while Katusha-Alpecin used Canyon machines.

Israel Cycling Academy co-owner Sylvan Adams said: “It is fantastic to see our riders racing to new heights on their superior bikes in the WorldTour next year.

“With the best equipment, we will reach for the top.”

The team will be riding the O2 VAM Disc lightweight climbing bike and the ONE aero machine, with Black Inc components.

Riders will also use the impressive Ceramic Speed bearings and oversized pulley wheel systems, with Maxxis Tyres, Selle Italia saddles and SwissStop brake rotors and pads.

Factor Bikes owner Rob Gitelis said: “It is exciting as we make our return with a great partner in Israel Cycling Academy to the WorldTour.

“ICA and Factor share ambitions to compete on the world stage and ICA has been on an incredible journey and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Factor was part of the WorldTour for two years with Ag2r La Mondiale, but that partnership came to an end in 2019 as the French squad switched to Merckx bikes.

The company was established in 2007 in Norfolk as an offshoot of bf1systems.

In 2009 Factor released its first bike, the Factor001 and then in 2014 called in the help of Australian sprinter Baden Cooke to help design the One, One-S and the O2 frames.

>>> Ethan Hayter to begin professional career with Team Ineos

Israel Cycling Academy has been firming up its roster for the 2020 season, choosing plenty of talent from the existing Katusha-Alpecin line-up including Alex Dowsett, Rick Zabel and Nils Politt.

The team have also picked up Dan Martin from UAE Team Emirates and sprint legend André Greipel.