‘I’ve never had stress like it’: Alex Dowsett on his highs and lows in 2019

If you’ve ever ridden a time trial on one of Britain’s many out and back A-road courses you’ll know even a slight breeze can turn them into a race with two faces: floating one way, soul-crushing drudgery the other.

It’s a feeling British time triallist Alex Dowsett knows only too well, but nothing could have prepared him for the extreme highs and lows of 2019. Dowsett clinched a sixth national TT title last year and finished fifth in both the European Championships and the World Championships in Yorkshire.

In the background though, he found himself in a bind. Contracted to Katusha until 2021, he was unable to secure a spot elsewhere as rumours that the team was in crisis persisted.

“I’ve never had stress like it,” Dowsett says. “It’s not pleasant and I really hope it never happens again.

“I’ve never felt so vulnerable in my job — if the team had folded as late as it possibly could have, it would have been far too late for me to find anything at WorldTour level.”

Trouble started in 2018, when Dowsett and his team-mates were told the outfit had struggled to find sponsorship for 2019 and things got worse when their talisman, Marcel Kittel, announced his retirement, mid-season. Then at the Tour de France rumours began to circulate that German hair product company Alpecin and bike sponsor Canyon would be taking their investment elsewhere.

While riders out of contract were given the green light to explore opportunities with other teams, a handful of riders including Dowsett still had contracts with Katusha-Alpecin and weren’t free to look for new contracts despite the team facing closure.

“We were asking around and everywhere was full,” Dowsett says. “We were told by the team, ‘You have a contract, you have to respect it.’ We talked to other teams anyway, we were trying to say to teams, ‘Is there interest in Dowsett?’ and a few teams said, ‘Yep, is he available?’ but we didn’t know.”

