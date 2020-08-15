Jakob Fuglsang takes a dominant Monument victory at Il Lombardia 2020

Jakob Fuglsang takes his second Monument victory in his career, winning his first Il Lombardia title, beating George Bennett to the line.

It ended up looking like a story between two teams, with three Trek-Segafredo riders and two Astana riders, along with Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), went clear on the descent of the Colma di Sormano after a very nasty crash for Remco Evenepoel (Deceunick – Quick-Step).

Trek’s trio of Vincenzo Nibali, Giulio Ciccone and defending champion, Bauke Mollema all were dropped on the Civiglio climb with Bennett staying with Fuglsang and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana).

Results

Il Lombardia 2020 – Bergamo to Como (231km)

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, in 5-32-54

2. George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma, at 31s

3. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana, at 51s