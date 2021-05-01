Jakob Fuglsang
The 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné saw Fuglsang take on a nearly forgotten role as he took the reigns of Astana and strove to win the 69th edition of the race besting teammate Fabio Aru, Chris Froome and Richie Porte in an exciting four way fight on the last day. He repeated this victory in 2019, proving that he has what it takes to compete with the best climbers in the world.
Other career highlights include victory at Liége-Bastogne-Liége in 2019 and an 7th place overall at the Tour de France. As he transitioned from super domestique to Grand Tour contender, there are still questions as to whether he can get on the podium at the biggest races.
Nationality: Danish
Date of birth: March 22, 1985
Height: 182cm
Weight: 69kg
Team: Astana
Twitter: @jakobfuglsang_official
Having had a lot of success early on in his career from 2009 to 2013, Fuglsang became one of the most consistent and hardest working domestiques in pro cycling.
He started his career as a professional mountain bike racer, before switching to the road to compete for Team Saxo Bank.
Latest
Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang quash quarrel after weekend war of words
The Dane had accused his rival of pushing harder on a descent during stage eight after being held up by a puncture
Jakob Fuglsang takes a dominant Monument victory at Il Lombardia 2020
The 2019 Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner beat George Bennett after Remco Evenepoel crashed out
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Jakob Fuglsang powers clear of Mikel Landa to take thrilling stage one of Ruta del Sol 2020
Jakob Fuglsang powered clear of Mikel Landa to take victory on his first race day of the year on stage one of the Ruta del Sol 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
Alexandre Vinokourov calls for CADF to conduct investigation into leaked Fuglsang report
The Astana general manager also said he respects the UCI's fight against doping in cycling
By Jonny Long •
Anti-doping investigators release statement on leaked Jakob Fuglsang and Michele Ferrari report
The anti-doping investigators behind a leaked report have released a statement over allegations that two Astana riders had met with Dr Michele Ferrari.
By Alex Ballinger •
Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko respond to claims they met with Michele Ferrari
Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko have both responded to the claims they have met with disgraced doping doctor Michele Ferrari.
By Alex Ballinger •
Michele Ferrari denies links to Jakob Fuglsang and Astana
The Italian doctor also said he has never been on a scooter in his life so couldn't have motor-paced the Danish rider, as allegations have claimed
By Jonny Long •
Astana release statement responding to Jakob Fuglsang allegations
Astana have released a statement responding to allegations centred around their Danish star Jakob Fuglsang.
By Alex Ballinger •
Leaked report links Jakob Fuglsang to banned doping doctor Michele Ferrari
Alexey Lutsenko is also accused of being present at one alleged meeting between the Dane and the doctor
By Jonny Long •
Jakob Fuglsang to target Giro d'Italia 2020 and support Miguel Ángel López at Tour de France
The Dane will also once again target the Ardennes classics after winning his first Monument in 2019
By Jonny Long •