jakob fuglsang

The 2017 Critérium du Dauphiné saw Fuglsang take on a nearly forgotten role as he took the reigns of Astana and strove to win the 69th edition of the race besting teammate Fabio Aru, Chris Froome and Richie Porte in an exciting four way fight on the last day. He repeated this victory in 2019, proving that he has what it takes to compete with the best climbers in the world.

Other career highlights include victory at Liége-Bastogne-Liége in 2019 and an 7th place overall at the Tour de France. As he transitioned from super domestique to Grand Tour contender, there are still questions as to whether he can get on the podium at the biggest races.

Nationality: Danish

Date of birth: March 22, 1985

Height: 182cm

Weight: 69kg

Team: Astana

Twitter: @jakobfuglsang_official



Having had a lot of success early on in his career from 2009 to 2013, Fuglsang became one of the most consistent and hardest working domestiques in pro cycling.

He started his career as a professional mountain bike racer, before switching to the road to compete for Team Saxo Bank.