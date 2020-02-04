Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko respond to claims they met with Michele Ferrari

Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko have both responded to the claims they have met with disgraced doping doctor Michele Ferrari.

The Astana leaders have both shared the same statement denying allegations in Danish media that they had met with Ferrari in Monaco.

A leaked report from the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), seen by Danish newspaper Politiken, claims that Fuglsang, the winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2019, has been training with the Italian physician.

The report also alleges that Ferrari was present at the 2019 Vuelta a Catalunya with Astana, which both the team and the doctor deny.

Ferrari is famed for working with high profile cycling figures, including Lance Armstrong and Alexandre Vinokourov, before he was banned from sport for life for doping athletes in 2012.

Vinokourov, the former pro who served a two-year ban for blood doping in 2007, is now general manager of Astana.

In their matching statements shared on Instagram, Lustenko and Fuglsang said: “I contest that I have met with Dr Ferrari.

“I am not aware of any report and I can confirm no procedure has even been opened by competent anti-doping authorities against me.

“Accordingly, I have no case to answer.

“I am extremely concerned that such rumours could be spread out in the press.”

News of the leaked report emerged on Sunday night (February 2), with Astana releasing a statement the following day.

The Kazakhstani team denied having any association with any “suspicious doctors” including Ferrari and stated that their riders are forbidden from consulting with outside doctors about their performance.

In their statement, Astana said: “[The team] is committed to the fight against doping in sport. The team requires from all its affiliated riders that they comply all time with all obligations under anti-doping regulations, including the prohibition to be associated with banned individuals or doctors. The team does not collaborate with any suspicious doctor, such as Dr Michele Ferrari.”

>>> Mikel Landa hit by car during training ride

The reports also prompted a response from Ferrari himself, who called the reports a “media hoax” and denied any involvement with any athletes or the team.

He said: “I have not had any relationship with athletes from team Astana for over 10 years. I haven’t been to Monaco/Nice for at least 12 years. I have never been on a scooter/motorbike in my entire life, let alone motor-pacing a cyclist. I haven’t been to the Vuelta Catalunya in 2019. I haven’t physically been present at a single race since 1994. The ‘report’ is based on false reports from probable interested parties.”

Fuglsang and Lutsenko then finally broke their silence on Monday evening (February 3).